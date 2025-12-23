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The American Way of Losing Wars - Blame Our Allies
Time is a Flat Circle
9 hrs ago
•
Will Selber
36
8
9
March 2026
America’s Lost Wars Were Someone Else’s Wars
On Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan
Mar 27
•
Will Selber
28
4
5
Are We Winning?
Trump at a Crossroads
Mar 26
•
Will Selber
18
4
3
The War's Most Predictable Move
And It Happened Anyway
Mar 20
•
Will Selber
43
9
15
An Afghan Hero Dies in US Custody
RIP Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal
Mar 18
•
Will Selber
81
13
20
Blaming the Jews for Everything
Joe Kent Just Can't Help Himself
Mar 17
•
Will Selber
65
29
17
The Terror Threat Is Rising Again
Inspired Attacks, Iran’s Shadow War, and the Question of Preparedness
Mar 16
•
Will Selber
23
3
4
Meanwhile, in Afghanistan
Pakistan vs. The Taliban (Can They Both Lose?)
Mar 13
•
Will Selber
35
5
6
Operation Epic Fury and the Contest of Wills
Does Trump Have the Will to Win? Probably Not.
Mar 12
•
Will Selber
38
7
9
December 2025
Accountability Will Never Come
The Silence is Defeaning
Dec 23, 2025
•
Will Selber
27
2
9
What the Afghans Lost When We Abandoned Afghanistan
They Are the Real Victims
Dec 22, 2025
•
Will Selber
31
4
10
What I Lost When We Abandoned Afghanistan
The Pain Still Lingers
Dec 19, 2025
•
Will Selber
30
11
8
© 2026 Will Selber
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