Our Story:

Lt. Col. Will Selber retired from the Air Force in 2024, following nearly two decades in service. His decision was the culmination of many painful factors, including a history of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury (TBI), and the deep moral injury of watching the U.S. military retreat from Afghanistan and subsequent abandonment of our military allies.

At his retirement ceremony, Will's former commanding officer told him it was time to put down his service weapon and pick up his pen. Will's been writing ever since.

Behind Will is an army of Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) veterans who work tirelessly to bring you a unique, fresh perspective of the GWOT’s legacy.

Mission statement:

To bridge the civil-military (“civ-mil”) gap by making the notion of “war” accessible to everyone, GVC offers a platform for active-duty service members and veterans to share their personal stories, operational insights, and policy analyses, a space for civilians to gain a deeper understanding of how war affects them, their loved ones, and their communities; and a mental health refuge for all who engage with our work.

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Community values:

-To approach all conversations and projects with empathy and respect.

-To promote and support the mental health of all who engage with GCV+F.

-To respond quickly and meaningfully to instances of disrespect or abuse.

-To promote healing through storytelling.

-To offer data-driven, expert opinions and analyses.

-To make space for a variety of thoughts and experiences.

-To improve access to our active duty servicemembers, veterans, and those who care for them.

-To heal loudly and help others do the same.

-Most importantly: dissent, with respect.

Disclaimers:

All opinions expressed on the Grumpy Combat Veteran are solely those of the individual authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the group as a whole, its members, or any individual employers of the authors.

The information provided on this website is for general informational purposes only. While we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website.

Through this website, you are able to link to other websites that are not under the control of Grumpy Combat Veteran. We have no control over the nature, content, and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them.

We appreciate your support and look forward to serving our community with honor.