Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Jul 30

This is an excellent well written article that was easy to read. I also learned a lot . I am around young people all of the time on a university campus but my focus is on classes. I do not talk politics -- but I do discuss both sides of issues that are important to young people. I have heard many students , especially those from a few years ago, who said that their COVID experience was isolating for them . Many had senior year in high school and then first year in college lock down experiences that they said forever changed them. I could see a widening gap in their inability to relate to people and I am in a mental health career field as an educator so that was deeply concerning to me. They talked of feeling constantly behind, deep issues with relationships, and a skepticism I had not seen before in undergrad and grad students in my field. Usually they are field with idealism. They sensed they were behind and they resented it. At the root of this was fear.; fear of not being able to catch up, to not being able to make a living; and fear of failing in life. So, I think you are right that COVID had a larger impact on the young people far beyond their academic experiences. They didnt know who they were yet but knew who they weren't going to be. They were still searching for the mean-making identity experiences. I was saddened by what I saw. Thanks for writing about this important issue.

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Peter H.
Jul 30

This was a great read, Will, and I’m so glad I kept the follow. I started slightly earlier. My commission has Clinton’s signature and my first combat support deployment was to Kosovo. Lots of military-heavy communities still had a “Dogs and [insert service] Keep Off Grass” feel to them - something deeply memory-holed, but I fear is making a slow comeback. We were already regressing into a myopic worldview for a not-so-brief moment.

I’ve had several of the questions and interactions you raised here. Fighting the tide of history, I wish we had or could reach some rational equilibrium. I fear only another negative shock to the system will make many of this generation respect or even care about what the Pax Americana represented.

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