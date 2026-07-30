Students for Trump supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event, featuring President Donald Trump, hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. (Source: Students for Trump supporters via Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia, CC BY-SA 2.0 )

Howdy,

On November 4, 2024, I lay on my bed in a nice D.C. hotel room and watched The Bulwark‘s livestream of the election results. It was not what I would call an upbeat mood. Although they were cautiously optimistic at the beginning, the mood quickly soured, led by my friend JVL, who basically called the election hours before anyone else. You can watch The Bulwark crew go through the five stages of grief right before your eyes.

I wasn’t surprised. While I was cautiously optimistic, I had a feeling Trump would win, especially after former President Joe Biden completely shit the bed in his debate against Trump—a debate his own team inexplicably called for, in what may be the greatest own goal in modern American political history.

Unlike 2016, though, I wasn’t awash in anger or surprise. Trump hadn’t pulled an inside straight after former FBI Director James Comey’s October surprise. During Trump’s first election, I was a student at the School of Advanced Military Studies. I had to drag my ass to class the next morning, and to say I was in total shock would be an understatement. I honestly couldn’t believe he had won.

In 2024, I was far more circumspect. The country had spoken, and a majority of Americans voted for Trump and against what they saw as four years of Biden and Harris. There was plenty of gnashing of teeth and blaming the voters, as losers of elections are often inclined to do.

While I was disappointed, I also realized something uncomfortable: I didn’t really understand my country anymore. I couldn’t understand how millions of Americans could vote for someone who had tried to overturn an election and, to put it very mildly, incited a crowd to attack the Capitol.

The most astonishing aspect of Trump’s victory, however, was his improvement among young Americans.

Although young voters still backed Harris over Trump by a 52–46 margin, Trump won young White men outright and essentially broke even among young White women and young Latino men.

While I continued writing for The Bulwark until last summer, my heart wasn’t really in it anymore. That didn’t mean I suddenly agreed with Trump. I didn’t then, and I don’t now. I still disagree with him on a host of issues.

What changed was something else.

I realized I needed to get to know my country again. It became clear to me that the America I thought I knew when I entered the Air Force in 2004 was long gone. Young MAGA voters told me that repeatedly, and eventually I decided it was worth listening instead of dismissing them out of hand.

Over the last year, while I was mostly silent on this page and elsewhere, I spent a great deal of time around young Americans through my job and where I lived. I’ve always enjoyed spending time with younger people. It’s one of the many reasons why I loved serving in the military. They keep you young, but more importantly, they force you to defend your assumptions. Sometimes their arguments are incoherent. Sometimes they’re surprisingly thoughtful. Either way, they challenge your worldview.

The first thing I learned was just how much DEI had shaped the political outlook of many young Americans.

One conversation, in particular, has stuck with me. I spoke with a young Native American woman who had voted for Biden but enthusiastically switched parties. She told me that what finally drove her away was her experience with DEI initiatives at her university.

“Even though I’m Native American, I didn’t agree with the more extreme aspects of the DEI initiatives. But whenever I pushed back in open forums, I was branded a racist or racially insensitive.”

I heard versions of that story over and over again from young MAGA voters. Whether they were right or wrong about every aspect of DEI is beside the point. What mattered politically was that many of them genuinely felt they were being lectured by older Americans who were unwilling—or afraid—to challenge what they viewed as an increasingly illiberal orthodoxy. Feeling dismissed or shamed for expressing dissent only reinforced their support for Trump.

Second, I was struck by how often COVID policies came up.

Many of the young MAGA voters I spoke with viewed the pandemic less as a public health crisis and more as a turning point in their relationship with institutions. Even when they acknowledged that COVID was real and dangerous for some people, they believed many of the restrictions were inconsistent, arbitrary, or unnecessarily prolonged.

I understood some of that frustration. I vividly remember walking into one intelligence community building where I was required to wear a mask, then driving less than a mile to another building on the same base where no mask was required. It was difficult to reconcile the different rules.

One young voter told me, “My parents are liberals. I was raised to be a progressive. But they ruined my education with all of the COVID nonsense. I spent almost my entire freshman year online, even though we already knew COVID didn’t pose the same level of risk to young people.”

Again, whether every criticism was fair wasn’t really the point. For many of these young voters, the pandemic became a defining experience. They came away believing that the adults and institutions they were taught to trust had overreached, and that loss of trust fundamentally changed how they viewed politics.

Third, I realized that the old world order simply doesn’t resonate with many young Americans.

I spoke with dozens of young MAGA supporters who were genuinely interested in my service in Iraq and Afghanistan. They asked thoughtful questions about combat, the Taliban, and what it was like to deploy. But when the conversation turned to NATO, America’s alliances, or the strategic rationale behind supporting Israel, there were often significant gaps in their understanding. Many simply didn’t see why these commitments mattered or why the United States should continue bearing their costs.

As depressing as that was for me, it was also understandable.

To them, 9/11 is something they learned about in a history class, not an event they lived through. The Cold War is as distant to them as Vietnam was to my generation. They didn’t grow up watching the Berlin Wall fall or hearing stories about Soviet expansion. Their formative experiences were the Great Recession, COVID, social media, and endless political dysfunction.

It’s easy to dismiss them as ignorant. I think that’s too simple. If an entire generation doesn’t understand why America’s alliances matter or why foreign policy deserves their attention, the blame doesn’t rest solely with them. It also rests with the institutions that failed to teach them why those things mattered in the first place.

Lastly, they live on social media.

TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram—those aren’t just apps. They’re their newspapers, television networks, and town squares. If something isn’t on one of those platforms, then to many of them it might as well not be happening.

We can complain all we want about where they get their information. Many of the young people I spoke with were fully aware that social media algorithms manipulate what they see. Yet they still consume their news there because that’s where they spend their time.

Whether we like it or not, that’s the information ecosystem they inhabit. If we want to persuade the next generation, educate them, or simply understand them, we have to meet them where they are. Wishing they consumed news the way previous generations did isn’t a strategy—it’s nostalgia.

To be honest, I enjoy hanging out with young MAGA supporters. They tease me relentlessly about being “woke” or a “libtard,” and I give it right back. I spent my entire military career as a young Air Force officer attached to Army maneuver units, so they were never going to impress me in the personal insult department.

What surprised me was how nuanced many of their views actually were. Quite a few readily admitted that Trump crossed the line on January 6, and some had already begun souring on him during his second term. Their support for him wasn’t nearly as unconditional as many people assume.

More important, though, was what they thought of the Democratic Party. They didn’t just dislike Democratic politicians; they disliked the Democratic brand. They still associated it with being lectured about identity politics, being told they were morally suspect for questioning prevailing views on race or DEI, and living under COVID restrictions that they believed lasted far longer than necessary. Whether those perceptions were entirely fair is almost beside the point. Politically, perceptions matter.

If Democrats want to regain their historic advantage with young voters, they need to start by acknowledging why so many of them walked away. That means meeting them where they are—on the platforms they actually use—while offering concrete solutions to the issues they care most about, like lowering the cost of living and making homeownership attainable again. Those concerns, more than culture war talking points, will ultimately determine whether many of these voters are willing to give Democrats another look.

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