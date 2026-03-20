Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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J C Salimbeni's avatar
J C Salimbeni
Mar 20

This failure to heed even the most obvious intelligence is the inevitable outcome of systematically firing your top military officers for failure to pass loyalty tests and surrounding yourself with nothing but yes-men and women who simply reinforce your delusional fantasies. Oh, and it helps to be functionally illiterate with no actual knowledge of history or geography. But at least if you have diolomatic skill, you might be able to wiggle your way out of such a predicament. Wait...no. I fear we're truly forked...thanks Will for validating my depression.

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Elliot Friedland's avatar
Elliot Friedland
Mar 20Edited

Very interesting piece about what the real objectives may or may not be.

From an Israeli perspective there are banners up all over the country saying “Remember What Amalek Did To You” and “Remember. Avenge.” The opening strike took place on Parshat Zachor on which they read the Amalek verses including the commandment “you shall blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven.” Katz gave a standing “fire at will” order regarding any Iranian official. It’s quite possible that given the Religious Zionist nature of Netanyahu’s coalition and the office cadre within Mossad and the IDF that many in Israel are not waging a conventional strategic war at all but are genuine attempting to fulfil this commandment - by killing every single senior person within the entire Iranian regime, and ofc Hamas and Hezbollah.

I’m not saying this is what’s happening but I wouldn’t rule it it and I wonder what your opinion would be on this as an analyst?

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