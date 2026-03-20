Before I get started on the war analysis, I’d like to toot my own horn a bit. Tuesday’s essay about Joe Kent predicted that he would shortly materialize on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Voila:

The guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71) and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transit the Strait of Hormuz. (Source: USN)

When I was a wee captain, I was assigned to U.S. Central Command’s Joint Intelligence Center in sunny Tampa, Florida. From 2009 to 2013—minus some time downrange in Iraq—I lived the life of every staff officer in the intelligence community: sitting in a cubicle, surrounded by other uniformed nerds, trying to build the perfect PowerPoint slide that would both inform senior leaders and impress my peers.

It was the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The place was alive. Analysts were parsing message traffic from villages in eastern Afghanistan that most Americans couldn’t find on a map, while others tracked insurgent networks in Anbar. The Afghan Center of Excellence alone had well over a hundred analysts trying—through sheer analytic horsepower—to turn Afghanistan into something resembling a functioning democracy.

Those were the days!

And every single morning, a group of analysts would stand up and brief general officers. Topic didn’t matter. Iraq. Afghanistan. Terror networks. Iranian proxies.

Because no matter what the subject was, there were always—always—slides on the Strait of Hormuz.

How many ships are transiting?

Have the Iranians harassed any?

What’s their naval posture today?

I would bet good money that even today, in peacetime, there are hundreds of analysts across the U.S. government focused almost exclusively on that narrow strip of water. And that’s probably a conservative estimate.

For good reason. Roughly 20–25% of the world’s liquid energy supply flows through it. The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet sits in Bahrain largely because of it.

So when I say I’m surprised Iran has successfully played this card, I don’t mean that lightly.

Because in every war game I ever participated in involving Iran, this was always an Iranian move.

Not a contingency. Not a “maybe.” The move.

And every serious operational design accounted for it early—because if you don’t neutralize that threat at the outset, you don’t get to control escalation. You react to it.

Which is exactly where we are now.

According to multiple media reports, President Trump was briefed on this risk and dismissed it, likely believing Iran would fold early and sue for peace. If that reporting is accurate, it is an astonishing miscalculation—one that American planners are now scrambling to offset in real time.

And it shows.

Despite some late signs of movement, the United States has struggled to build a coalition to deal with the Hormuz problem. That didn’t happen in a vacuum. When you spend a year insulting allies, threatening them, and cozying up to adversaries, don’t be surprised when the cavalry doesn’t show up on day one.

Meanwhile, the menu of options is getting uglier.

A ground operation on Iran’s coast.

A seizure or blockade of Kharg Island.

Expanded maritime interdiction.

None of these are small steps. All of them expose American forces to ballistic missiles, drones, and proxy attacks from every direction. And all of them require more forces to sustain than anyone wants to admit publicly.

In other words, the kind of open-ended commitment many of this war’s loudest cheerleaders spent the last two decades claiming to oppose.

I’ll admit, there’s a certain dark satisfaction in watching some of those same voices now grapple with the reality of escalation. After years of hearing about “forever wars,” watching them inch toward one of their own making is… instructive.

At the same time, there is real progress happening in the air campaign.

U.S. and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Iran’s military leadership and elements of its ballistic missile program. Iran’s ballistic missile program, its Navy, Air Force, and more of its repressive regime are being systematically dismantled.

And the A-10 has been deployed! Hell yes! As someone who has seen an A-10 make mincemeat out of Taliban fighting positions, I pray that our latest endeavor will finally nix the Air Force’s technological fetishization with retiring the splendid airframe.

BRRRRT! A-10 getting a quick bit of gas during Operation Epic Furty

Israel, in particular, has demonstrated a frankly astonishing ability to penetrate Iranian security structures and eliminate senior figures.

A snippet reported by the Wall Street Journal captures it perfectly. A Mossad officer calls an Iranian commander and tells him, plainly, that he’s been identified and is on a kill list.

“Can you hear me?” a Mossad agent can be heard, speaking in Farsi. “We know everything about you. You are on our blacklist, and we have all the information about you.” “OK,” the commander said in the recording. “I called to warn you in advance that you should stand with your people’s side,” the Mossad agent said. “And if you will not do that, your destiny will be as your leader. Do you hear me?” “Brother, I swear on the Quran, I’m not your enemy,” the commander said. “I’m a dead man already. Just please come help us.”

That’s where things stand inside parts of the Iranian system right now.

Who wants to be a senior Iranian officer or government official? Not me!

And yes—after two decades of watching Iran arm, fund, and direct groups that killed Americans and butchered civilians—I won’t pretend there isn’t a sense of satisfaction in seeing them take hits.

But satisfaction is not strategy.

Again: What exactly is the political outcome we’re pursuing?

If it’s regime change, then say it. And understand what that actually requires. You don’t get there while simultaneously talking about quick exits and negotiations. We tried that approach in Afghanistan. The Taliban just waited us out.

More importantly, why would large swaths of Iran’s repressive regime defect if we keep signaling a desire for a settled outcome?

If it’s a negotiated settlement, then with whom? On what terms? The end of their nuclear program and ballistic missile program? A halt to proxy activity in Iraq? An end to support for Hezbollah?

Or are we heading toward the familiar pattern—bomb, declare success, and leave the core problem unresolved? Mowing the grass is great—we’ve been doing it for years—but that will be hard to justify to an American public that is soon to face $4 a gallon gas.

However, until the Strait of Hormuz is reopened—and more importantly, secured—none of these questions even matter.

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