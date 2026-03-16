Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Fran B.'s avatar
Fran B.
Mar 16

Thanks for returning when we need your voice.

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Mar 17

You explain things to civilians like me so that we can understand the chaos. We need your rationale, methodical "connecting the dots" skill.Your balanced view provides a clear picture of the field. This is not the time in our country for going blind on either side of the aisle. If ever we needed a reasoned truth teller without political bias it is now. Thanks for sharing your talents again.

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