Ndiaga Diagne, the perpetrator of the 2026 Austin bar shooting, was fatally shot by an Austin Police Department officer after opening fire on officers while walking back to the bar. (Source: APD)

Every once in a while, the pattern becomes difficult to ignore.

One attack can be dismissed as an isolated tragedy. Two might be a coincidence. But when several incidents appear in quick succession, analysts start asking a different question: Is something changing in the threat environment?

Over the past several weeks, there have been a series of terrorism related attacks that require more scrutiny.

In Austin, a gunman opened fire on a crowded outdoor bar in the city’s Sixth Street entertainment district, killing three people and wounding more than a dozen others before police shot him. Investigators later identified the attacker as Ndiaga Diagne, a U.S. citizen originally from Senegal. He was wearing a sweatshirt with “Property of Allah” and a shirt resembling the Iranian flag during the incident. A search of his home found an Iranian flag and images of Iranian leaders. The shooting happened just a day after the U.S. and Israel carried out major strikes on Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At Old Dominion University in Virginia, a gunman walked into an ROTC classroom, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and opened fire, killing an Army instructor before being subdued by students. The attacker had previously served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS.

In New York City, two young men attempted to detonate improvised explosive devices packed with metal shrapnel at a protest outside Gracie Mansion before police tackled them. Federal investigators say the suspects pledged allegiance to ISIS and hoped to cause mass casualties.

In Detroit, a man drove a pickup truck through the entrance of a synagogue before opening fire inside the building, while more than one hundred small children were inside the temple’s early childhood center. Miraculously, none of them were killed. Authorities later identified the attacker as a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen whose family members had recently been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. The Israeli Defense Forces recently confirmed the suspect was the brother of a recently slain Hezbollah commander.

None of these incidents appear to be coordinated. However, taken together, they highlight an important point: the United States is currently facing two overlapping terrorism threats.

The first type involves inspired attacks by individuals radicalized through extremist propaganda who act independently. The second type originates from directed operations, frequently associated with foreign governments, especially Iran. Both threats have been increasing over the years and are currently active.

For more than a decade, the main terrorism threat in the United States has been what intelligence agencies call “inspired” attacks. These are not sophisticated plots organized by foreign command centers. Often, there are no handlers, training camps, or co-conspirators involved. Instead, an individual encounters enough extremist propaganda that they decide to act.

Suspects in New York reportedly constructed makeshift bombs filled with nuts and bolts, a simple yet lethal design often showcased in ISIS propaganda. The Old Dominion attacker had previously shown extremist sympathies years before, when he tried to support ISIS.

And the pattern extends beyond the past few weeks.

Earlier this year, federal authorities arrested an 18-year-old in North Carolina who pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out a New Year’s Eve stabbing attack at a grocery store before dying in what he described as a “martyrdom operation.”

In Oklahoma, authorities arrested a National Guard soldier after he allegedly attempted to supply 3-D printed weapons components to individuals he believed were connected to al-Qaeda.

These plots rarely involve sophisticated networks. But they don’t need to. Inspired attacks are dangerous precisely because they are simple. A rifle. A knife. A truck. A homemade explosive. That’s often enough. And radicalization increasingly happens online, sometimes entirely out of view until the moment someone decides to act.

Running parallel to these bold attacks is a different issue: Iran’s covert effort against the United States and its allies. Unlike ISIS-style terrorism, Iranian operations usually focus on surveillance, intimidation, kidnappings, and assassinations targeted at specific individuals. But they remain persistent.

In recent years, U.S. prosecutors have uncovered multiple plots tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). One involved a murder-for-hire operation targeting Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in New York.

Another case revealed during a recent federal trial involved a Pakistani businessman who testified that IRGC handlers pressured him to recruit hitmen to assassinate American political leaders. According to prosecutors, potential targets included Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, as well as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Iranian intelligence activity in the West is hardly new.

In 2011, U.S. authorities disrupted a plot directed by Iran’s Quds Force to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States by bombing a restaurant in Washington, D.C. The conspirators reportedly dismissed concerns about civilian casualties, saying the ambassador should be killed even if dozens of bystanders died with him.

Iranian-backed plots are not limited to the United States. Earlier this year, British counterterrorism police arrested four men suspected of surveilling Jewish community sites in London on behalf of an Iranian-connected intelligence network.

All of this takes on greater significance now that the United States and Iran are openly in conflict.

Following the U.S.–Israeli strike that killed Iran’s supreme leader earlier this year, intelligence agencies began warning about possible retaliation. Recently, U.S. authorities intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran that may have served as an operational signal to sleeper assets outside the country.

A federal alert to law enforcement said the transmission was encrypted and rebroadcast internationally using a format often used for covert communication with operatives holding the correct decryption key. Authorities haven’t determined the message’s content and noted no specific operational threat. However, the alert prompted law enforcement to increase surveillance for unusual radio activities.

These incidents also raise uncomfortable questions about whether warning signs were missed.

The attacker at Old Dominion University had previously been convicted of attempting to support ISIS, yet was apparently able to obtain weapons and carry out a deadly attack years later.

In the Detroit synagogue case, investigators found that the suspect had connections to a Hezbollah commander and had recently lost family in an Israeli strike in Lebanon. This combination of emotional and ideological factors is exactly what counterterrorism analysts monitor during conflicts.

It’s reasonable to wonder whether these individuals were on anyone’s radar. And if they weren’t, why not? That makes recent developments inside the FBI a bit awkward.

FBI Director Kash Patel recently removed agents from a counterintelligence unit responsible for tracking Iranian threats, reportedly because they had worked on charges that Trump retained classified information. Further, last year, the Trump administration took a series of steps to divest resources from counterterrorism and counterintelligence to buttress immigration efforts.

When experienced personnel leave specialized units, their expertise does not instantly come back. Removing agents from the very unit responsible for overseeing Iranian operations during a time of rising tensions with Tehran is, at the very least, poor timing.

The recent cluster of incidents doesn’t necessarily indicate a coordinated campaign, but it does remind us that terrorism rarely disappears. It adapts. The question facing the United States today is the same one security officials have asked for decades: Are we paying attention to the warning signs before the next attack occurs?

Share Grumpy Combat Veteran

Leave a comment