Paratroopers from XVIII Airborne Corp support the Non-combatant Evacuation (NEO) mission in Afghanistan, August 21, 2021. The XVIII Airborne Corp units: 44th Medical Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, The 16th Military Police Brigade, and 35th Signal Brigade evacuate U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (Source: Centcom PA via Wikimedia

This week marks the fifth anniversary of the fall of Kabul. Thus, we might actually get a little press coverage about Afghanistan. Unfortunately, that will likely also cause some shoddy analysis and covering of thine hind parts by those who supported our retreat.

Accordingly, here is a preemptive rebuttal to this week’s likely falsehoods.

1. “The Afghans didn’t fight”

Of all the lies told about the Afghan war, this is the one that cuts deepest.

At least 70,000 members of the Afghan security forces were killed during the twenty-year war. In the final six weeks alone, approximately 4,000 Afghan troops and police were killed and another 1,000 went missing, according to figures compiled by Afghanistan’s former army chief of staff, Yasin Zia, who tallies the total number of dead at 92,000

Much of this nonsense stems from the speed of Afghanistan’s collapse five years ago. But the quick collapse of the Afghan regime did not occur because Afghan soldiers suddenly lost the courage to fight.

It followed a year-long Taliban assassination campaign against government officials, journalists, civil society leaders, pilots, and other key personnel. A May 2021 Defense Department inspector general report documented dozens of targeted killings intended to destabilize the country and discredit the Afghan government.

The collapse was also spurred by the withdrawal of American forces, a lack of munitions, and the disappearance of the critical contract enablers that kept the Afghan war machine running. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in the game while we retreated.

We did not provide sufficient air support to stranded Afghan regiments while the Taliban massed against them. The Afghan Air Force, already stretched thin, sputtered because of a lack of maintainers, spare parts, and munitions. In June 2021, it roughly tripled its number of sorties, while Afghan commandos increased their operational tempo by 30 percent. That pace was unsustainable without the American contractors and logisticians who were leaving the country.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction later concluded that the single most important factor in the collapse of the Afghan security forces was the American decision to withdraw military forces and contractors.

The Afghan military did not simply decide to stop fighting. We removed the architecture that allowed it to fight and then blamed the Afghans when it collapsed.

2. “Biden was tied to the Doha Agreement”

Biden supporters use this three-page document as a force field to deflect any criticism of the Afghanistan debacle. In their telling, Biden had his hands tied because President Trump signed the surrender agreement and there was nothing the new administration could do about it.

Let’s be honest. President Biden spent plenty of time undoing Trump’s initiatives, so it beggars the mind that he had no choice but to follow Trump’s lead on Afghanistan.

The Doha Agreement was not a ratified treaty. In essence, it stipulated that the United States and its partners would leave Afghanistan and pressure the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

In return, the Taliban pledged to prevent al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and its allies. It agreed to release up to 1,000 prisoners and begin talks with other Afghan parties to resolve the war.

Although it was not explicitly stated in the public agreement, the Taliban also agreed not to attack U.S. and coalition forces during our withdrawal. The Pentagon later claimed that the Taliban generally complied with this portion of the agreement. That sanitized institutional version does not reflect what I saw.

I was in Afghanistan during the final year. The Taliban repeatedly violated the arrangement through indirect fire, IEDs, and surface-to-air fire against coalition aircraft, often without publicly claiming responsibility.

In return, the United States sharply curtailed offensive operations against the Taliban. Of course, the Taliban was in violation of the agreement almost immediately after signing it because it never disassociated itself from al-Qaeda. In May 2021, the Defense Intelligence Agency assessed that the Taliban still maintained close ties with Al-Qaeda.

Regardless, President Biden was under no obligation to continue the agreement. He could have withdrawn from it and stayed.

In fairness to Biden, that would have required him to increase troop numbers. President Trump reduced the American presence to roughly 2,500 troops shortly before Biden’s inauguration, despite military recommendations to maintain a larger force until the Taliban met the agreement’s conditions.

That was a likely poison pill for the incoming administration. It narrowed Biden’s options, but it did not eliminate them.

Biden also could have delayed the withdrawal until later in the year, when winter would have set in and made it much harder for the Taliban to conduct and sustain nationwide offensive operations. That would have given our Afghan allies more time and space to consolidate their defenses, replenish isolated units, and prepare for the next fighting season.

Instead, the United States removed its forces, air support, and contract enablers during the height of the Afghan fighting season, just as the Taliban was massing for its final offensive.

Biden had choices. He made one.

3. “Nobody knew it would fall so quickly”

There were multiple American voices inside Afghanistan who predicted that the country would fall very quickly. I heard these voices repeatedly during senior meetings inside the American Embassy.

In fairness to President Biden, many intelligence assessments initially predicted that the Afghan government might survive for six months to a year. Those timelines shortened rapidly as the Taliban advanced.

Regardless, Biden proceeded with the withdrawal despite warnings from senior military leaders. Former CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie testified that he recommended retaining 2,500 troops and believed that withdrawing them would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military and, eventually, the Afghan government.

During the final year, I did not hear a single credible voice who thought Afghanistan could stand indefinitely unless the United States maintained a presence and, most importantly, retained the contract enablers that kept the Afghan military functioning.

The administration may not have known the exact date Kabul would fall. That is different from not knowing that a collapse was coming.

Yet Biden proceeded to reduce the American presence to little more than the force needed to protect the embassy. We surrendered Bagram Airfield, removed contractors, and waited to begin a full evacuation until the Taliban was already approaching Kabul.

One day, when all of the classified reporting is released, historians will arrive at one conclusion: President Biden knew full well that Afghanistan would fall and he decided to move forward regardless.

4. “The Taliban is an effective counterterrorism partner”

This little falsehood is born from the Taliban’s fight against the Islamic State Khorasan Province.

And yes, the Taliban has taken the fight to ISKP at times. But the Taliban does not fight ISKP because it has joined the international counterterrorism community. It fights ISKP because the two organizations are enemies competing for recruits, territory, legitimacy, and power.

The Taliban still shelters al-Qaeda. The UN Sanctions and Monitoring Team, which compiles intelligence from various intelligence agencies in the region, has repeatedly documented this.

More importantly, in 2022, an American drone strike killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri while he was living in a Kabul house associated with a senior Taliban official.

The Taliban also allows the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, to use Afghan territory as a sanctuary from which it can support cross-border attacks into Pakistan. United Nations reporting continues to describe Afghanistan as a haven for the TTP and other terrorist organizations operating against neighboring countries.

Relying on the Taliban to keep terrorism at bay in Afghanistan is an oxymoron. The Taliban is itself designated by the United States as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Relying on the Taliban as an effective counterterrorism partner is a fool’s errand. Yet we’ve decided to go down this road—and it will not end well for us eventually.

5. “Trump would have done better”

Nobody knows whether Trump would have handled the withdrawal any better than Biden. Neither man is exactly an effective wartime leader.

It is possible that Trump’s withdrawal would have been more orderly or that he would have held the Taliban accountable for its continued alliance with al-Qaeda. However, I seriously doubt it.

Trump wanted no part of Afghanistan. That is why his administration gave up much of our remaining leverage during the Doha negotiations, excluded our Afghan partners, pressured Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and legitimized a terrorist organization.

The agreement placed concrete American concessions on a timetable while leaving the Taliban’s most important political promises vague, unenforced, or deferred to later negotiations.

Moreover, I find it difficult to believe that the Trump administration would have allowed tens of thousands of Afghans to come to the United States during the withdrawal.

Its handling of the Special Immigrant Visa program provides little reason for confidence. In 2019, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had unlawfully and unreasonably delayed visa applications from Afghans and Iraqis who had worked for the United States, despite a congressional requirement that those applications be processed within nine months. Some applicants had been waiting for years.

Further, Trump’s handling of the Iran War is not exactly confidence inspiring. A man who loses a war to a regional war power is not exactly the type of war time leader who would’ve handled a large withdrawal with a deft touch.

In the end, Biden owns the decisions he made in 2021. Trump owns the surrender agreement and troop reductions that helped create the crisis Biden inherited.

The Afghan people should not bear it for us.

We are all responsible for the wars fought in our names. Perhaps one day we can actually have a full reckoning of our twenty year misadventure.

I won’t hold my breath.

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