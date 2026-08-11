Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Liz V's avatar
Liz V
1d

the single most important factor in the collapse of the Afghan security forces was the American decision to withdraw military forces and contractors.

Never forget.

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James Kirkland's avatar
James Kirkland
1d

Pretty much nailed it.

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