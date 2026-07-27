Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Donald Koller's avatar
Donald Koller
Jul 27

This is a great, accurate take. I would caution not to get worried about it though, for the exact reason given in the final paragraph. There’s always going to be the odd handful of House members and maybe a Senator here and there, but they’re not going to win in a national election. I for one would vote for a third-party candidate over that.

I don’t think it’s the same as we’ve seen on the Republican side. There are two things that have kept me from voting for Republicans the last 36 years - bigots and Jesus freaks. I’ve always thought they were not necessarily outliers, and that a fair amount of people were down with that message. It turns out I was right.

But that’s not the same as the outliers on the left. Defunding the police, military, closing prisons, government owning business, this kind of pseudo-Marxist politics is not going to win over enough voters to have a real impact.

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Jekke's avatar
Jekke
Jul 27

As an Jewish East coast liberal Democrat in Kansas (I know, what?). I no longer have a political party. And the more I read of the DSA and Red/Green Alliance playbook/platform, and yes even here in Kansas, the more angry and dismayed I am with the Democratic Party. To have let this group takeover with barely a whimper is a disgrace and a serious threat to our Republic. Our Constitution and our Laws. And too is the Republican MAGA Party. This will make for a very challenging election season in 2026.

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