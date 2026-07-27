Rashida Tlaib poses with Latin American socialists and activists, DSA national convention, Chicago, August 8, 2025 (Source: DimiTalen)

On Sunday, I was up early and decided to turn on the tube and watch some of the Sunday shows. I flipped over to Fox News and saw Shannon Bream was about to interview Megan Romer, the national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). I was genuinely surprised she agreed to the interview.

And wooooooo boy did she not disappoint.

During the interview, Ms. Romer confirmed that the DSA wants to abolish the Senate, abolish ICE, replace the Presidency and the Supreme Court with institutions subordinate to Congress, grant amnesty to anyone in the country illegally, place most large corporations under public ownership, and “defund the Pentagon.”

Now, in fairness, abolishing ICE isn’t all that controversial anymore. Bill Kristol, the editor-at-large at The Bulwark, has advocated for it on numerous occasions. There’s also at least a coherent argument for abolishing the Senate, even if I don’t agree with it.

Everything after that, though, left me with one simple question.

Do Democrats want to lose?

Van Jones and Rahm Emanuel, two Democrats whom I respect even though I disagree with them on just about everything politically, have both pleaded with their party not to let the DSA become its public face. My old colleague Mona Charen recently made much the same argument. Judging from the comments on her article, however, that fight may already be lost...or at least lost for now.

My good friend Jonathan V. Last, editor of The Bulwark, often talks about the double standard in American politics. Republicans can attempt to overturn an election, deny election results, or use ICE in ways that stretch constitutional norms, and a large portion of the country simply shrugs. Meanwhile, some blue-haired freshman at UC Berkeley tweets something ridiculous about thirty-five genders on Bluesky, and suddenly it’s held up as evidence that the entire Democratic Party has lost its collective mind.

I understand the point, and to some extent, I agree with it.

There is a double standard.

Republicans are often judged by one set of expectations and Democrats by another. Some of that is probably because the media still feels compelled to present every issue as though both sides are equally responsible, even when one side has clearly gone further than the other.

But I also think Democrats have created part of this problem themselves.

And this is precisely why Joe Biden's horrific debate against Donald Trump hurt Democrats so much. You can't spend years presenting yourself as the party of norms, honesty, and institutions while simultaneously running a candidate whose best days are clearly behind him, then lecture the American people that they can't believe their lying eyes. Whether Biden should have run again is almost beside the point. Once voters conclude you're asking them to ignore something obvious, you begin to lose the credibility you've spent years trying to build.

For decades, Democrats have presented themselves as the party of norms. They’re the party that respects elections, believes in institutions, believes in the rule of law, and claims to put country over party. Whether they always live up to those ideals is beside the point. Once you make that your political identity, people naturally judge you by a higher standard than they judge your opponent.

I saw this firsthand in Afghanistan.

The Taliban routinely targeted civilians with suicide bombings, car bombs, and complex attacks. Their brutality wasn’t news. It was expected. It was already baked into how Afghans viewed them.

The United States was different.

Whenever we made a mistake—whether it was an errant airstrike or some other error in judgment—it made front-page news. The Taliban immediately exploited it because they understood something that often escaped us: when you claim the moral high ground, your mistakes matter more.

To make matters worse, our own bureaucracy moved at a glacial pace. Every information operations message had to be approved by layer after layer of headquarters before it could be released. By the time we finally got our side of the story out, the Taliban had already shaped the narrative.

That’s the price of holding yourself out as something better. People expect more from you.

Which brings me back to the DSA.

For years, Republicans have tried to convince Americans that Democrats wanted open borders, socialism, and the dismantling of American institutions. Democrats could always dismiss those attacks as exaggerations because, frankly, they usually were.

Not anymore.

Republicans no longer have to point to some sophomore studying gender studies at Columbia. They can point to prominent Democrats and Democratic Socialists saying these things themselves. They’re being handed political ammunition without having to manufacture it.

Take “defund the Pentagon.”

I genuinely have no idea what that even means as an actual governing philosophy.

Does the United States simply stop maintaining a military? Do we abandon our treaty obligations to South Korea and Japan? Do we stop supporting Ukraine? Who protects freedom of navigation? Who rescues Americans overseas? Does the intelligence community disappear too?

These aren’t rhetorical gotchas. They’re basic questions that anyone advocating such a policy ought to be able to answer.

Democrats have a tremendous opportunity over the next two years. Donald Trump has given them plenty of political ammunition of his own, and Republicans continue to alienate many independent voters.

My fear is that the DSA will throw all of that away.

Even worse, they may succeed in taking over enough of the party that Republicans won’t have to distort Democratic positions anymore. They’ll simply quote them.

The irony is that the DSA is following the exact same playbook Trump used to take over the Republican Party. It’s an insurgency against the establishment, driven by activists who believe the old leadership has failed and needs to be replaced.

Sound familiar?

If Democratic leaders want to prevent that from happening, they’re going to have to do a little hippie punching—and soon. Unfortunately, most of the momentum appears to be on the DSA’s side.

And if they don’t?

Then whoever Republicans nominate after Trump is going to spend the next presidential campaign replaying interviews like Megan Romer’s on a continuous loop.

Try explaining to ordinary Americans why abolishing the Senate, nationalizing major corporations, opening the borders, and defunding the Pentagon are good ideas.

I don’t think that’s a winning message.

In fact, I think most Americans would choose Trump over that vision of the Democratic Party any day of the week...and twice on Sunday.

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