Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Jul 22

This is an excellent article- meaningful and direct. I am concerned about the future of the women of Afghanistan. I am profoundly concerned about the Moral Injury left behind for our veterans. Also, where is the deep objective review of Afghanistan and lessons learned. Maybe a report exists and I have missed it or it is only for the military. It needs to be done if not already done and made public. After 20 years of our losses--blood and treasure-- and the decades remaining for our veterans that lived that experience we are entitled to see this. Thank you for writing this.

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Robert Adamski's avatar
Robert Adamski
Jul 22

As a veteran, this stain on our nation’s honor troubles and pains me deeply. It is a tragedy that did not need to happen. Our politicians (both democrat and republican) deliberately chose the politically expedient path. In doing so they abandoned our allies and harmed our long-term geopolitical and strategic security interests. And we as a nation let it happen.

This moral injury will haunt the U.S. for generations. However the women of Afghanistan shall suffer a far worse fate. History will not judge us kindly & rightly so. We could have made a difference (albeit however imperfect the results may have been…) that would have justified all of the blood, sweat, tears and treasure we lost in the “Graveyard of Empires.”

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