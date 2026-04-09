Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Ronald Richards's avatar
Ronald Richards
2h

Never mind that America (Trump) has no credibility whatsoever to lecture anyone on the issue of corruption.

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
3h

Thank you, Will. This is important. I cross-posted it.

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