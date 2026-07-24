The November 1999 public execution of Zarmeena, an Afghan woman convicted of murdering her husband in cold blood with an axe while he was asleep. (RAWA)

The late, great Senator John McCain has always been my hero. I devoured his books, speeches, and tried to emulate his virtues in my service. His steadfast support for the Afghan War was my clarion call to remain engaged in the fight despite our incoherent strategy.

However, there were other veteran voices who did not share my view of Senator McCain, especially those who served in Vietnam. His decision to lead the effort to normalize relations with Vietnam certainly ruffled a lot of feathers. While some of the voices who said he broke ranks with his fellow POWs were absurd, I didn’t quite understand those who were angry that Senator McCain was shaking hands with the very people who tortured him.

I mean, c’mon, I remember thinking, that was thirty-something years ago.

Five years removed from our humiliating defeat at the hands of the Taliban, Al Qaeda, and Pakistan, I’m beginning to understand the vitriol that some of them felt toward my hero. While there are significant differences between the two wars—the war in Vietnam was more about the Cold War, while the Afghan War began with an attack on the homeland—I’m fairly certain I would feel the same vitriol toward any attempt by veterans to lead an effort to normalize relations with a government that murders, rapes, and tortures my allies at will.

Which brings us to a recent first-person essay published yesterday in The New York Times by Thomas Gibbons-Neff, a former Marine infantryman who served multiple tours in Afghanistan before leaving the service to become a war correspondent for The Washington Post.

Mr. Neff is a gifted writer. I’ve read many of his excellent articles throughout his time in journalism. While I didn’t always agree with him, I empathize with many of his heartaches over a lost war that never held anyone in the Pentagon accountable for sending a generation of Americans to a war that was mismanaged by four different presidents. The lack of accountability has caused untold suffering and heartache.

In May, Mr. Neff, who feels conflicted by his experience in Afghanistan, decided to travel to Afghanistan to meet with a former Taliban commander whom he fought in Helmand. The point of this little soirée was to “hold myself accountable for my part in a half-baked strategy that left tens of thousands of Afghans and Americans dead.”

Mr. Neff repeatedly presents the American presence in Afghanistan as one of occupiers, with all the connotations that usually accompany that phrase. Nevertheless, Afghans, even during the latter part of our presence, supported America and NATO’s continued support for the Afghan National Army. Indeed, they thought it was vital. Contrary to popular belief about our occupation, most Afghans feared the Taliban, didn’t want us to leave, and supported the National Unity Government, warts and all.

After landing in Kabul, bearing gifts for his Taliban interlocutors, Mr. Neff is harangued by Muhajer Farahi, the Taliban Deputy Minister of Information and Culture. And what does this conversation entail?

I apologized for his dead friends and the innocent people killed in the war. He looked at me and thought for a moment before reminding me that I was a soldier, a cog in a machine that decided to invade his country and stay. It was as close as I would get to a pardon.

Yes, the United States and its allies inadvertently killed innocent Afghans. I saw it with my own eyes. Yes, there were occasions when it was deliberate. But to ask for a pardon from a former Taliban intelligence official who is drenched in American, Afghan, and allied blood is astounding. Never mind that the Taliban repeatedly and intentionally raped and killed innocent Afghans. Never mind that their car bombs detonated in crowded civilian locations. Never mind that they treat women worse than livestock.

Asking for some type of absolution from this man is like asking David Duke for a pardon for racism.

He ends the section about this meeting with this little summation.

As I walked into the blinding light of downtown Kabul, I felt what could only be described as a strange sense of relief. I had been lectured, yes, but on the edges it felt as if there was some acknowledgment of our humanity.

Ah, yes, our sense of shared humanity with the Taliban.

Meanwhile...

I hope that shared sense of humanity helped bring some closure because the man who provided it is a mouthpiece for one of the most despicable governments on the planet.

Mr. Neff goes on to conduct a conference call with Mullah Abdul Rahim Gulab, a Helmand-based Taliban commander. Mr. Neff had met with him before, shortly after the fall of Kabul, but didn’t tell the human rights abuser that he was formerly a Marine, something that seemingly haunted him and ultimately compelled him to ask for forgiveness, leading to a few stunning paragraphs.

“Regarding your apology,” he said, “I should say that at that time our jihad was for the sake of Allah, and we were not worried about being killed or wounded. We are also not upset about our friends who were killed or wounded, because all of us wished to be martyred or injured on the path of jihad. Since the conditions at that time were wartime conditions, civilians were often killed or wounded.” I wished that I, too, could accept the deaths of my friends and the results of my own actions instead of inhabiting a fog of anger and bitterness over wasted youth. Mr. Gulab let me know that such sentiments existed in Afghanistan, too. “Regarding the mujahedeen who were killed by your side, I do not know whether they or their families would forgive you,” Mr. Gulab said. “Those civilians may not forgive the foreign forces, but for me personally, I have my own authority and I have forgiven you.”

Who doesn’t want to be forgiven by a man currently hunting and murdering the very interpreters and allies who fought shoulder to shoulder with us?

Mr. Neff concludes his very well-written exploration of shared humanity with a government that is currently conducting ethnic cleansing with these paragraphs.

Boarding my flight back to the United States, I realized a pervasive sadness lingered in the corners of my mind. I was tired, as if litigating my war again had somehow restarted it. Mr. Gulab and I were, at one point in our lives, two people, barely men at the time, fighting for vastly different reasons. Maybe it was enough that I saw him now more, in some twisted way, as a friend than my enemy. Some days later in Rhode Island, as I walked my dog on a muggy New England night, my phone vibrated. Mr. Gulab had texted me in Pashto: “Have you arrived at your home?” he asked. I said I had. “It’s good to hear that you arrived safely.”

Nothing like making new friends in foreign locales. Nothing like finally finding absolution from those who have enacted a diabolical regime. Who amongst us doesn’t want to make such friends?

Finding closure from a lost war is an excruciatingly difficult endeavor. I’m not sure if I will ever find it myself. I have watched innocent civilians gasp out their last breath. I have often wondered what good my actions did. I have pounded my desk over the inability of the United States government to take accountability for its ham-handed strategy in the ‘Stan and Iraq.

Nevertheless, I suggest Mr. Neff go speak with some Afghan refugees living in the United States and ask them about their opinions of the men whose absolution he seeks. Perhaps he would find more of that amazing context for which The New York Times is famous.

At the very least, he would likely find that most of the Afghans in the United States, while understandably furious at being sold out by their allies, are overwhelmingly thankful that American soldiers served by their side. Most of them wanted nothing more than to defeat the Taliban and create a stable, prosperous Afghanistan.

Instead, as The New York Times did with Sirajuddin Haqqani, they have once again provided moral equivalence between the actions of the United States and those of the Taliban—a fitting role for the newspaper of record.

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