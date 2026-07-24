Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Liz V's avatar
Liz V
Jul 24

"Yes, the United States and its allies inadvertently killed innocent Afghans. I saw it with my own eyes. Yes, there were occasions when it was deliberate. But to ask for a pardon from a former Taliban intelligence official who is drenched in American, Afghan, and allied blood is astounding. Never mind that the Taliban repeatedly and intentionally raped and killed innocent Afghans. Never mind that their car bombs detonated in crowded civilian locations. Never mind that they treat women like livestock.”

Well said, Will! Agree—talk to our partners here in the US before making friends with the Taliban.

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Sue Boyde's avatar
Sue Boyde
Jul 24

How low will the New York Times go? No bottom found yet.

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