Sens. John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman and a senatorial advisor discuss future operations and plans with a U.S. special operations forces team leader in Mangwel village, Khas Konar District, Konar province, July 4. The senators visited the village to meet with a village elder and SOF team members to discuss current and future plans for Afghan Local Police and Village Stability Operations. 19th Public Affairs Detachment Photo by Sgt. Lizette Hart Date Taken:07.04.2011 Location:KONAR PROVINCE, AF

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is being laid to rest today. At one point, many moons ago, he was one of my favorite senators. As a reserve Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG), he was a colleague. More importantly, he was a fierce defender of American interests abroad.

I will miss him.

I understand that his legacy is mixed. A career politician will almost always leave behind a mixed legacy. Franklin Roosevelt had the inhumane internment of Japanese Americans. Lincoln suspended habeas corpus. Winston Churchill bore responsibility for the disastrous Gallipoli campaign. Ronald Reagan will forever be linked to the Iran-Contra affair.

We all have our failures. Graham certainly had more than some. I stood and cheered when he savaged Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. His words were on point, accurate, and reflected the best traditions of what the Three Amigos—Graham, Senator John McCain, and Senator Joe Lieberman—stood for.

His heel turn into one of Trump’s staunchest supporters floored me. If you haven’t read Will Saletan’s excellent chronicle of Graham’s transformation, you’re missing out. Whether Graham’s assistance ultimately qualifies as enabling authoritarianism is open to debate. Nevertheless, it was astounding to watch, especially as Trump continued to disparage Graham’s best friend, Senator McCain.

Nevertheless, without Graham, it is easy to imagine some of Trump’s worst foreign policy instincts coming to fruition. Graham died shortly after visiting Ukraine, a cause he championed within a Republican Party that increasingly soured on Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Ukraine’s battlefield successes over the past year undoubtedly improved its standing in Trump’s eyes, but without Graham constantly pressing the administration to stay engaged, it is easy to imagine some of those gains never materializing.

Graham was also an ardent supporter of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. When Senator Harry Reid (D-NV) declared the Iraq War “lost” in 2007, Graham pushed back, helping create the political space President Bush needed for the much-maligned Surge to take effect. Without Graham, McCain, and Lieberman, Democratic calls to pack up and head for the exits could have made an already disastrous situation even worse.

In Afghanistan, Graham consistently supported America’s continued presence. His relationship with President Biden, once close, ultimately soured after Biden followed through on Trump’s withdrawal agreement and executed the withdrawal that Graham fiercely opposed. The result was the most humiliating American foreign policy spectacle since Vietnam.

Perhaps most importantly for America’s Jewish community and for Zionists, Graham was an unflinching supporter of the State of Israel. Before October 7, 2023, that was hardly unusual. Since then, however, Graham remained steadfast in supporting Israel’s war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Israel has lost one of its staunchest champions in Congress. I’m not sure anyone will fully replace him. Perhaps Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) or Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attempt to fill that role.

Graham was also a committed Iran hawk. If the current conflict with Iran ultimately ends badly, his support for American involvement will undoubtedly become a blemish on his foreign policy legacy. It may prove to be his most consequential strategic miscalculation in an otherwise strong record on national security.

Senator Graham was also a fierce supporter of Afghan refugees, working closely with Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to help shepherd many Afghans to safety in the United States. He also supported the Afghan resistance against the Taliban’s tyranny. Without question, he was one of the Afghan people’s most loyal friends in Washington.

For me, I always felt that Senator Graham genuinely wanted to win the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was personally invested. That may not sound like much, but in retrospect, I challenge you to name many politicians—outside of the Three Amigos—who truly cared whether America succeeded in Mesopotamia or the Hindu Kush.

Senator Graham leaves behind a complicated legacy, as we all eventually do. Yet I will miss his infectious smile and his unwavering support for America’s allies, especially at a time when it has become fashionable on both sides of the aisle to abandon those who no longer suit our political tastes.

Rest in peace, Colonel Graham. We have the watch now.

Lt. Gen. Jack L. Rives , Air Force judge advocate general, pins the Meritorious Service Medal on Col. Lindsey Graham in a Pentagon ceremony April 28, 2009. In addition to being a U.S. senator from South Carolina, Colonel Graham is an individual mobilization augmentee and the senior instructor at the Air Force JAG School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala (Source: Air Force)

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