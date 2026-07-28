Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Jul 28

I appreciate your tribute, Will. I was a big fan of the three amigos back in the day.

There is no question in my mind that Graham failed the Trump test. That failure with Trump will be a significant portion of his legacy.

And yet I feel sad at his passing. I am sad for the departure of the Lindsey Graham that existed before the Trump era and the friend Israel, Ukraine and our other allies have lost. I am equally sad that Graham succumb to his own human failings the last 10 years and that he will never have an opportunity at redemption after Trump leaves the stage.

I can’t help but feel sad about it all.

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Robert Lee's avatar
Robert Lee
Jul 28

I am not a Republican voter, but I was a John McCain admirer. No time more than when he took the microphone from the misinformed woman who wrongly disparaged Barack Obama and Senator McCain defended him. A stand up friend and a stand up competitor who knew right from wrong and stood up for the right thing. His thumbs down vote on eliminating the ACA resounded through the body politic. Lindsey Graham benefited from that association greatly. For all the things you’ve outlined here that could have left a less complicated legacy, his redounding to the siren call of “relevance” by supporting Trump after correctly identifying trumps character, or lack there of, overshadows those actions. He didn’t stand up for McCain, he didn’t stand up for Zelenskyy (at least in public) after the White House dressing down and the “you don’t have any cards” comment, and his actions during the Kavanaugh hearings was embarrassing. I’m sure there are many who will miss him, including President Zelenskyy. And if Trump has any real feelings for another human being, he may miss him too. I, for one, think he soiled his own reputation beyond repair in making the wrong choice to support Trump.

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