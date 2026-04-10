Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Khial Shinwari's avatar
Khial Shinwari
5h

Well said, brother. I don’t understand why the strategic analyses by the Pentagon, policymakers, regime security agencies, and experts haven't addressed this issue.

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H.A.Veteran's avatar
H.A.Veteran
1m

Thanks to Colonel Will Seliber for his statement.

You told the truth.

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