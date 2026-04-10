Taliban Fluffer, Zalmay “Wataan Faroosh” Khalizad, Gives Away the Game with Mullah

As a tenuous ceasefire holds, Vice President JD Vance—who has been leaking his unhappiness about the war to the New York Times—is leading ceasefire talks in—checks notes—Islamabad, Pakistan, to find a durable peace with Iran. Before we even get started, I want to highlight the absolute absurdity of having Pakistan host talks about regional stability. It’s always hard for me to rank which country I despise more, Pakistan or Iran, but Pakistan consistently makes a strong case for the top spot. This isn’t a knock on Persians or Pakistanis—I’m friends with many of them—but for those keeping score at home, let’s take a look at what our “partner” in Islamabad has actually given us over the years.

They provided sanctuary for the Taliban while we were actively fighting them. Elements of their security services armed, equipped, and provided expertise to Taliban forces. And, of course, Usama bin Laden was living a skip, jump, and a hop away from their version of West Point. That fact alone should permanently settle any debate about how seriously we should take Pakistan as a partner. Yet here we are again, sitting in Islamabad, talking about a “durable peace,” as if any of this is new.

Sigh.

In the year of our Lord 2018, the United States, led by Taliban fluffer and professional concession machine Zalmay “Wataan Faroosh” Khalilzad, entered peace talks with a band of terrorists who had provided sanctuary to al-Qaeda. The talks began with all the usual hoopla and optimism that always accompanies these things.

At the time, I was at the Defense Language Institute refreshing my Pashto, and I was naïve enough to think that maybe—just maybe—we could find a way to end the war while protecting the gains we had fought so hard to achieve.

Here were our supposed redlines going into Doha: no safe haven for international terrorists, a ceasefire and reduction in violence, direct negotiations with the Afghan government, a conditions-based withdrawal rather than a timeline-driven one, preservation of our gains—women’s rights, the constitution, basic democratic order—and Taliban legitimacy tied to behavior, including sanctions relief. None of these were unreasonable. In fact, they were the bare minimum required to claim we weren’t just handing the country over on the way out the door.

Over eighteen months of talks, the United States—without its Afghan partners meaningfully included—was ground down into fine sand. By the time Zal shook Mullah Baradar’s greasy little hands, nearly all of those redlines had been wiped away or hollowed out. We announced a firm withdrawal timeline that wasn’t tied to conditions. The Taliban agreed to a “reduction in violence,” which really meant they would mostly stop attacking U.S. and coalition forces, while continuing to hammer Afghan security forces and run a targeted assassination campaign against civil society leaders and government officials. But hey, fewer car bombs, so I guess that counts as progress.

They did enter into direct negotiations with the Afghan government. I spent countless hours talking with Afghan negotiators, and every single one of them said the same thing: “They’re stalling. They’re just waiting you out.” Voila. That is exactly what they did. The Taliban dragged out the process, haggling over the structure of talks while we released 5,000 Taliban prisoners—many of whom went right back onto the battlefield.

In the end, attacks against U.S. forces dropped, but they didn’t stop. There were still IED attacks, coalition aircraft took harassing fire, and our outposts continued to absorb indirect fire. The idea that this was some kind of clean ceasefire was always fiction—it just sounded good in press briefings. And in exchange for all of this, we got a pledge that the Taliban wouldn’t host international terrorists.

Let’s see how that is working out for us:

As always the LWJ has you covered

In fairness to President Trump, President Biden was “in charge” when the walls came tumbling down. But let’s not kid ourselves—the conditions for collapse were set long before that. Once we committed to leaving on a fixed timeline, the Taliban didn’t need to negotiate. They just needed to wait. Doha wasn’t a peace deal. It was a withdrawal agreement dressed up to look like one, and the Taliban understood that from day one.

As we enter talks with Iran, it’s important to remember our redlines and theirs, because we need to guard against being sold another bag of goods. We’ve seen how that ends. Simply signing an agreement that doesn’t solidify what we’ve been fighting for isn’t victory—it’s defeat wrapped in the language of diplomacy.

So here we are again, watching negotiations unfold, this time in Islamabad, hoping this time will be different. Maybe it will be. Maybe we’ve learned something. But if I were Israel—or any partner depending on American resolve—I’d be nervous. Because we’ve seen this movie before, and in Doha, we didn’t just negotiate with the Taliban—we negotiated our way out, on terms they were more than happy to accept.

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