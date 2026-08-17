A soldier with 4th Brigade, 215th Corps, Afghan National Army, studies a map during an explosive ordnance disposal course aboard Forward Operating Base Delaram II, Afghanistan, March 15, 2014. The course is designed to instill basic tactics, techniques and procedures for locating, avoiding and disposing of improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody Haas/ Released)

Five years have passed since the fall of Afghanistan, yet for many of us Afghans, it feels as though it happened only a month ago.

For years, the United States and its allies fought in Afghanistan and Iraq in the name of combating global terrorism. In Afghanistan, thousands of young Afghans serving in the Army, Police, Special Forces, and National Security Forces lost their lives. Around 69,000 Afghan military and security personnel were killed. American soldiers and coalition forces also gave their lives in Afghanistan,many of them became close friends and partners of the Afghan people.

Afghan civilians paid an enormous price as well. More than 47,245 civilians were killed according to the figures I refer to. Behind every number was a human being, a family, a mother, a father, or a child whose life was changed forever.

Then came the Doha Agreement during Donald Trump’s presidency, followed by the release of around 5,000 Taliban prisoners and the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces. Questions remain about the decisions made by Ashraf Ghani, Joe Biden, and other Afghan and international political figures, and about whether agreements and decisions made behind closed doors contributed to the collapse of Afghanistan.

Five years later, the suffering continues. Girls above sixth grade have been denied access to education. Universities have been closed to women and girls, and many women have been prevented from working. Poverty, unemployment, and economic hardship have pushed millions of Afghans into a life filled with fear and uncertainty.

For many people, Afghanistan has become like a dark prison, one built from fear, poverty, restrictions, and lost opportunities.

These five years have passed with so much grief and pain that, for me and for millions of Afghans, it sometimes feels as though the fall of Afghanistan happened only one month ago.

We were not simply victims of a war. We were also victims of a tragic ending. A generation of Afghan soldiers and security forces fought for their country, while many others were forced to flee. Girls who once dreamed of becoming doctors, engineers, teachers, and scientists now face closed doors to their education and future.

But despite all this darkness, hope has not died.

Afghanistan belongs to its people. The sacrifices of Afghan soldiers, security forces, civilians, American soldiers, and coalition forces must never be forgotten. History must record the truth, and future generations must know what happened to Afghanistan and its people.

We want justice, freedom, education, employment, security, and a dignified future for every Afghan, not endless war, not silence, and not the repetition of history.

And, one day, inshallah, we will find freedom for those who wish for nothing but peace.

But until that day, hear our voices and remember that we remain, waiting and fighting for a brighter future despite being mired in a dark cell.

Hamid is a former Afghan special forces soldier who remains in Afghanistan.