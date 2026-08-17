Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Sawdust's avatar
Sawdust
4h

My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan. We intend to keep our promise to you. A safe haven under another admin. for those who want it. But also a country beloved by its people, providing a future for all its people with peace, safety and freedom. 🙏

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Gina Long's avatar
Gina Long
5h

Thanks for posting this

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