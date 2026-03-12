Every officer’s favorite Prussian - Carl von Clausewitz

Carl von Clausewitz famously wrote that war is “a contest of wills.” Not a contest of bombs. Not a contest of slick Pentagon graphics or dramatic night-vision footage on cable news. A contest of wills. The side that demonstrates greater resolve over time wins.

Which brings us to Operation Epic Fury, the Trump administration’s strike campaign against Iran and its proxy network.

Let me start with something that may surprise some readers. I support confronting Iran. That position is not theoretical for those of us who spent time in Iraq.

Iranian-backed militias murdered American soldiers for years. Their explosively formed penetrators, or EFPs, ripped through armored vehicles like soda cans. I saw the aftermath of those weapons up close. The fallout was horrific. It is the kind of scene that stays with you long after the deployment patch comes off your shoulder.

Iran also backed Muqtada al-Sadr’s Jaysh al-Mahdi death squads. Those militias helped drive Iraq’s sectarian civil war with a level of brutality that is difficult to convey to people who only experienced the war through television clips. They killed Sunnis in such barbaric ways that their aftermath will forever sear me. How many mutilated, raped little girls did I see because of Iran’s handiwork? Too many to forget, unfortunately.

Tehran armed, trained, and financed the groups responsible.

Iran also helped the Taliban, the same Taliban the United States fought for twenty years. Because if there is one constant in Iranian foreign policy, it is this: if someone is killing Americans, Tehran will at least consider helping them.

And Iran continues to shelter senior Al Qaeda leaders today. The idea that the Islamic Republic can somehow become a responsible counterterrorism actor is a fantasy.

Some will say that my support for this war stems from vengeance. That it is emotional. That it is personal.

To which I say: yep, guilty.

We live in a country where Pete Hegseth ordering steak and lobster for troops somehow became a partisan attack line. In that environment, I am supposed to apologize for taking a certain grim satisfaction in watching Iran get a taste of American airpower after spending two decades helping kill GWOT veterans with impunity?

No thanks.

If that makes me a warmonger, then so be it. For many of us who served in Iraq, this is personal.

But personal satisfaction is not a strategy.

And that is where Operation Epic Fury starts to wobble.

First, I am not convinced President Trump has the will to see this through. Launching strike packages is the easy part. Sustaining a campaign politically and strategically is the hard part. That requires preparing the American public for a conflict that could last months, not weeks.

Which brings us to problem number two. There was no effort to build public support before the war began.

No serious consultation with Congress. No sustained effort to explain the stakes to the American people. The war just sort of appeared, like a Netflix series drop.

That may work for streaming content. It is not how democracies prepare for war.

Third, and this is where the Clausewitzian alarm bells start ringing, the administration keeps telegraphing that the war will end soon. The president has repeatedly suggested that once the strike packages are finished, things will wrap up.

That is wonderful news if you are sitting in Tehran.

Because if your enemy publicly announces the war will end shortly, the obvious strategy is to hunker down and wait.

We have seen this movie before.

When President Obama announced the troop surge in Afghanistan in 2009, he also announced the withdrawal timeline. The message to the Taliban was crystal clear: survive the surge and the Americans will leave.

So the Taliban did exactly what any rational insurgent movement would do. They hunkered down in Pakistan and waited us out.

Iran’s leadership understands this dynamic perfectly. They have been playing the long game against the United States for forty years. Waiting out American political attention spans is practically a national sport in Tehran.

And here is the uncomfortable reality. Wars do not end because the strike packages are complete.

Iran will respond. Maybe through Hezbollah. Maybe through militias in Iraq or Syria. Maybe through terrorism somewhere unpleasant. But it will respond.

Then there is the question of war aims, which currently appear to be fluid.

Some commentators have tried to argue that regime change is not the objective here and that the goal is simply degrading Iran’s capabilities.

Unfortunately, President Trump has stomped all over that argument.

He has publicly called on the Iranian people to rise up. He has demanded “unconditional surrender” in a Truth Social post. Those are not the words of someone running a limited punitive strike campaign.

That is regime-change rhetoric.

Which raises the obvious follow-up question. If regime change is the goal, where is the strategy to achieve it?

Because unless the United States is willing to fundamentally alter the political equation inside Iran by supporting and arming Iranians willing to overthrow the regime, the Islamic Republic will likely survive this war.

And if the regime survives, it will declare victory.

We have seen this model before. Hamas absorbs devastating military punishment but claims triumph simply by remaining in power afterward.

Survival becomes victory.

Finally, there is the political fallout at home. The way this war has unfolded has turned support for Israel into a partisan issue. Democratic support for Israel has been declining for years, and fractures on the American Right are becoming increasingly visible.

That is not exactly a sturdy foundation for a long war.

Which brings us back to Clausewitz.

War is a contest of wills.

Right now, Iran’s strategy is simple: survive.

The real question is whether the United States still has the patience to finish the fight once the fireworks stop.

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