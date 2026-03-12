Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Kirkland's avatar
James Kirkland
Mar 12

If it walks like a chicken and clucks like a chicken I suspect that it will lay a giant TACO. Unfortunately about 40% of the notoriously fickle american electorate still supports the current regime which seems hell-bent on repeating the many mistakes made by various administrations of both parties since Kennedy decided the Bay of Pigs was an ideal testing ground for "special military operations".

FWIW, both my parents spent their careers in Civil Service at the US Navy Mine Defense Laboratory in Panama City, FL engaged in detecting and neutralizing sea mines. I suppose we will get a demonstration of minesweeping capabilities of the US Navy shortly.

Reply
Share
Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Mar 12

Great balanced approach. Thanks for this article. was hoping you would write something.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Selber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture