Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Lynne O'Donnell's avatar
Lynne O'Donnell
Jul 30

Thanks Will. This is an important & relevant discussion. I went back, too, to do my job. I was kidnapped, interrogated, threatened, and forced to "confess" my crime of journalism. And then I was trolled & threatened for years afterwards. Still am. The propensity for people who should know better -- govt officials, journalists, aid workers, businesspeople -- to "forgive" the Taliban as misunderstood, or normal, or ok in any way, is a betrayal of the most basic human values we should all stand for. Good on you for talking about it with Bill.

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