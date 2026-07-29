My Triumphant Return to Generation Jihad
Another uplifitng talk about Afghanistan! Oh my!
Howdy,
No article today. However, here is a link to my recent episode on Bill Roggio’s Generation Jihad podcast. We discuss Thomas Gibbons-Neff’s recent article in the New York Times on his trip to Afghanistan.
Spoiler Alert: We aren’t fans.
Thanks Will. This is an important & relevant discussion. I went back, too, to do my job. I was kidnapped, interrogated, threatened, and forced to "confess" my crime of journalism. And then I was trolled & threatened for years afterwards. Still am. The propensity for people who should know better -- govt officials, journalists, aid workers, businesspeople -- to "forgive" the Taliban as misunderstood, or normal, or ok in any way, is a betrayal of the most basic human values we should all stand for. Good on you for talking about it with Bill.