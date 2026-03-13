Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Mar 13

Excellent. Your deep experience leverages some clear insights.. Thanks for writing this.

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H.A.Veteran's avatar
H.A.Veteran
Mar 13

Brother Colonel Will, I'm glad you came to substack and shared your article.

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