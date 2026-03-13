Pakistan Air Force Chengdu F-7PG inflight (Source: Asuspine)

While the world watches the Middle East burn, another war is quietly unfolding in a place Americans would rather forget: Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government are now trading airstrikes and artillery across the Durand Line in what Pakistan’s defense minister has bluntly called “open war.” The latest round of fighting began in late February when Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghanistan targeting camps used by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Pakistani Taliban. After Taliban forces retaliated against Pakistani border posts, Islamabad escalated, striking several Afghan provinces and even the capital, Kabul—the first time Pakistan has conducted attacks on Afghan urban areas like this.

It is the most serious military confrontation between the two countries since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The obvious question is where this goes. The most likely outcome is eventual de-escalation. Neither Pakistan nor the Taliban truly benefits from a prolonged war with the other. Geography alone makes that difficult.

But there is another possibility worth considering.

Can they both lose?

Because if there were ever a conflict where both sides deserve the consequences of their own strategic decisions, it is this one.

During my last year in Afghanistan, we regularly met with Pakistani military officials. The meetings had a familiar rhythm. We would ask them to put pressure on the Taliban so they would engage in good faith with the Afghan government in Doha. Then we would deliver the same message every time: allowing the Taliban sanctuary inside Pakistan would eventually blow up in your face.

The Pakistani officials would nod politely, listen carefully, and then return to doing exactly what they had been doing.

Their logic wasn’t complicated. A Taliban-controlled Afghanistan gave Pakistan influence in Kabul and prevented India from gaining a foothold on Pakistan’s western flank. From Islamabad’s perspective, the Taliban were a useful strategic proxy.

But insurgencies rarely stay manageable.

The same ecosystem of jihadist groups Pakistan tolerated—or quietly supported—for years has metastasized inside Pakistan itself. The TTP, which shares ideological roots and long-standing personal relationships with the Afghan Taliban, has dramatically escalated attacks across Pakistan in recent years, killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers and civilians.

Now Pakistan is bombing Afghanistan in an attempt to stop militants operating from Afghan soil.

For twenty years, Pakistan insisted it could not control militants operating from its own territory. Now it is bombing its neighbor for the exact same problem.

History has a sense of humor.

The Taliban, meanwhile, have created a strategic problem of their own. The regime in Kabul has little interest in confronting the TTP. Turning on them now would risk fractures within the Taliban movement itself.

So the Taliban have largely allowed TTP fighters (and Al Qaeda) to operate from Afghan territory while denying responsibility for the attacks they launch across the border. That position is becoming harder to sustain as Pakistan escalates.

Pakistan’s military is vastly more capable than the Taliban’s. Islamabad possesses a modern air force, superior intelligence capabilities, and far greater resources. If Pakistan decides to sustain its air campaign or expand operations along the border, the Taliban will struggle to respond in kind.

Which means the Taliban’s tolerance of militant groups operating from Afghan territory is now colliding with the reality of a neighbor willing to use force.

Unfortunately, the people who will suffer most are the ones who had the least to do with creating this situation.

Afghan civilians—already living under an isolated regime and a shattered economy—are now caught between Taliban governance and Pakistani bombs. These are the same Afghans the United States and its allies spent twenty years claiming to protect before abruptly leaving them behind in 2021.

They have endured four decades of war, invasion, insurgency, and economic collapse. Now they once again find themselves in the crosshairs of forces largely beyond their control.

The most likely outcome is still a familiar regional cycle—escalation followed by mediation. Pakistan will strike until it believes it has restored deterrence. The Taliban will absorb the blows while refusing to alter their relationship with the TTP fundamentally. Eventually, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or another regional actor will broker a cooling-off period.

Then the cycle will repeat.

Still, there is a certain symmetry to the moment.

Pakistan spent years cultivating the Taliban as a strategic tool. The Taliban spent years cultivating militant networks that ignore national borders. Now those same forces are colliding.

If this confrontation somehow ends with both Pakistan’s long-running proxy strategy and the Taliban’s tolerance of transnational jihadist networks blowing up at the same time, it would be one of those rare moments in geopolitics when the architects of a problem are finally forced to live with the consequences.

A man can dream, can’t he?

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