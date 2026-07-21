IRGC-QF’s Flag

In August 2006, I saw my first dead little girl in Iraq.

She had been raped in front of her parents by the Iranian-backed militia Jaysh al-Mahdi (Army of the Mahdi). She had then been murdered with a drill bit driven into her forehead.

You never come back from something like that. Never.

No matter the countless therapists who have tried to help me “process” those memories or the galaxy of medications prescribed to dull them, I still remember that day. Her face still finds its way into my nightmares.

Whatever I was before that moment died in the sweltering slums of Baghdad.

It was certainly the loss of innocence. More importantly, it was the beginning of the Moral Injury that would fully come to a head during our ignominious withdrawal from Afghanistan fifteen years later.

For me, Iran has never been an abstract geopolitical problem debated in think tanks or on television. It has always been personal, measured not in policy papers but in the faces of the Americans and Iraqis who paid the price for Tehran’s ambitions.

While Iranian-backed death squads raped, tortured, and murdered with impunity, they also supplied Explosively Formed Penetrators that sliced through American armor like a hot knife through butter. Those EFPs killed at least 500 U.S. service members and wounded many more.

When a young Lieutenant Selber innocently asked why we refused to hold Iran accountable for its role in all of this, I received a lecture on proxy warfare, escalation, and the dangers of a wider regional conflict.

Iran was our enemy, but we supposedly had our hands full.

So instead, we killed their proxies while they armed, funded, and directed them. Tehran maintained its leverage inside Iraq, leverage it still possesses today. From Iran’s perspective, the arrangement was almost ideal. They were more than willing to kill Americans if the price was paid in Iraqi militiamen rather than Iranian soldiers.

Iran played a similar game in Afghanistan. It provided the Taliban with weapons, funding, and sanctuary. More importantly, it sheltered, and by many accounts continues to shelter, senior al Qaeda leaders drenched in American blood.

Without Iranian assistance, the Taliban would have faced a far more difficult campaign in western Afghanistan. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence remained the dominant external patron of the Taliban, but Iran’s Quds Force expanded Taliban influence into areas where it otherwise would have struggled, particularly in western Afghanistan and among some non-Pashtun populations.

I bring up this trip down memory lane because we seem to have forgotten these recent chapters of history during our latest confrontation with Iran.

Part of that is understandable. In my view, President Trump’s handling of this conflict has been deeply flawed. He failed to make a persuasive case to the American people before military operations began, virtually guaranteeing lukewarm public support once the fighting started. His early rhetoric about completely destroying Iran’s capabilities raised expectations to unrealistic levels while simultaneously lowering the threshold for Tehran to claim victory simply by surviving. Finally, his decision not to secure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz has allowed Iran to retain economic leverage that it has exploited to considerable effect.

So yes, I understand why many Americans are unhappy about this war. I suspect, however, that much of that frustration has more to do with rising energy prices than any deeply held opposition to confronting the Iranian regime itself.

I also understand the temptation to declare the war already lost. After all, the news has been grim, and the administration has given Americans plenty of reasons to doubt its competence.

But grim is not the same as hopeless.

While I believe the administration has badly mishandled this campaign, I have not completely abandoned hope.

Victory would likely require far more than what we have seen so far. It could mean a sustained maritime blockade, the seizure of strategic chokepoints to offset Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, or a significant increase in the pace and intensity of air operations. None of those options are without risk. None guarantee success. But neither does accepting defeat before the campaign has run its course.

One of the enduring lessons of Afghanistan is that declaring defeat before the outcome is decided can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Long before Kabul fell, many Americans had convinced themselves that victory was impossible, that the war was unwinnable, and that withdrawal was the only responsible course of action. We all know how that ended.

I am not arguing that this should become another forever war (whatever the hell that phrase even means). Nor am I arguing that every military objective is worth pursuing regardless of the cost. Wars must have achievable political objectives, and they must end. But there is an enormous difference between demanding a better strategy and insisting that defeat is inevitable before every viable option has been exhausted.

Americans are right to criticize the administration’s execution of this campaign. We should demand better leadership, better planning, and better strategy.

But we should not lose sight of who the Iranian regime is.

This is the same regime that has brutalized its own people for decades, enabled the killing of hundreds of American service members in Iraq, helped sustain the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, and provided sanctuary to senior al Qaeda leaders responsible for murdering thousands of Americans.

Iran has been fighting America through proxies since Khomeini returned to power. It would be a tragic irony if, after finally confronting the regime directly, we talked ourselves into believing defeat was inevitable before the war had even been decided.

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