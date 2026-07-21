Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Jul 21

Glad to see you writing again. You have a unique story and perspective. One worthy of sharing.

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
Jul 21

Will,

​Your piece hit like a 155mm round landing right in the middle of the room. That description of August 2006 in Baghdad... nobody who has seen that level of pure, unadulterated evil ever walks away the same. What those IRGC-backed bastards did in Iraq is the exact same sickening playbook we faced with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Different geography, same Iranian hand pulling the strings, same brutal toll on innocent lives and on the men who had to witness it. The moral injury doesn't just fade because years pass or because politicians change the talking points.

​You’re dead-on about the strategic bullshit, too. Watching leadership make the same arrogant, half-baked mistakes while the boys on the ground pay the freight is enough to make any old warhorse want to put a fist through a wall. But you hit the absolute core of it: confusing lousy execution with an unwinnable fight is a trap, and letting ourselves talk into defeat before the smoke clears is how we lose twice.

​Here is the stark truth, though: writing it out on the page takes guts, but carrying that dark memory alone will eat a man from the inside out if he lets it. You spent your time in the mud fighting for the guy next to you—don't forget to lean on those same guys now. When those nightmares start crowding the room and the noise gets too loud, don't keep it bottled up inside. Reach out to your brothers in arms. We’ve walked through that same fire, we know the exact stench of it, and we're always here to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you.

​Keep writing the hard truths, brother. But remember to keep your net open and reach out to the unit when the weight gets heavy. You’re not in that trench by yourself.

​Stay sharp,

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