Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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EMERGENCY PODCAST: TRUMP STARTS DETAINING AFGHANS

Thank You For Your Service
Will Selber

Grumpy Combat Veteran is fucking pissed off and he don’t give a shit no more.

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