EMERGENCY PODCAST: TRUMP STARTS DETAINING AFGHANS

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.411016EMERGENCY PODCAST: TRUMP STARTS DETAINING AFGHANSThank You For Your ServiceWill SelberApr 18, 2025411016ShareTranscriptGrumpy Combat Veteran is fucking pissed off and he don’t give a shit no more. https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1AGFxeSWck/?milbextid=wwXlfrDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFire For EffectGCV's daily rantGCV's daily rantSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeWill SelberRecent EpisodesMore Bad News for Our Afghan AlliesJun 6, 2025 • Will SelberTrump Inches Closer to Deporting Afghans May 15, 2025 • Will SelberThoughts on SECDEF PeteMay 9, 2025 • Will SelberHow to Support AfghansMay 8, 20252,000+ SubscribersApr 29, 2025 • Will SelberEMERGENCY PODCAST: TRUMP TO FUCK OVER AFGHANS (AGAIN)?Apr 12, 2025 • Will SelberThe Recent Attacks on Afghan AlliesApr 1, 2025 • Will Selber