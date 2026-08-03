Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Afghanistan field reports's avatar
Afghanistan field reports
7dEdited

Great piece – and thank you for pushing back on the narrative that the Taliban have brought "stability" or that Al-Qaeda is gone.

Reply
Share
Gina Long's avatar
Gina Long
Aug 3

I hate this narrative. So few people were knowledgeable about Afghanistan even while we were fighting there. Now, nearly everyone will rely on the analysis of experts like this. The upward climb to get our government to help our allies just got steeper

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Selber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture