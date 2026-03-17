Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Tita
Mar 17

Needed truth telling and perspective, thanks!

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J C Salimbeni's avatar
J C Salimbeni
Mar 17

Thanks for the excellent analysis and perspective.

Missed your insightful commentary this past year--welcome back!

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