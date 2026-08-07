Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
5d

I am glad to see they are trying to free their country.

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Jeffrey Lewis's avatar
Jeffrey Lewis
5d

This is inspiring; how can we contribute/support this effort?

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