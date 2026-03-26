Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Katherine Selber's avatar
Katherine Selber
Mar 26

As always you wade through the chaos and make it easier to understand. Thanks for the review and assessment.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
Mar 27

Will, I’m sorry that I am not seeing more comment on this. You make some really important points; and having read your pieces for a long while, I deeply appreciate your perspective. I suspect there may some deep sympathies for absolutely wrecking Iran. And that makes sense.

Absolutely horrible regime.

And yet, are we really OK with the current President ducking and weaving and sending more people to die in a war- or special operation, or excursion- that only results in more deaths for Americans? With *No* stated goal?

I guess it’s all fine. DJT and his fam and friends make big bucks, and we sacrifice a few more ‘suckers and losers’. Sorry, not fine with me.

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