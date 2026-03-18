Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal

I don’t write about Afghanistan much anymore. After spending the last four years struggling to get Afghans out of the hellhole we abandoned them in, I finally made the healthy decision to walk away from the entire “movement.” I did this for numerous reasons. First, it had engulfed my life with despair, leading to the destruction of my family and a state of depression that is hard to describe. Whatever one thinks of our war in Afghanistan, our conduct in its aftermath has been nothing short of disgraceful. From Biden blaming the Afghans for losing a war that we retreated from first, to Trump’s decision to close the Afghan pipeline for those who earned their place among us, America has covered itself in shame these last five years. Second, I grew tired of telling my story. It began to feel like I was being asked to weep for a studio audience. So I stepped away to rebuild my life after more than two decades of war.

Nevertheless, I want to say a few things about the death of Mohammad Nazeer Paktiawal.

By now, the basic facts are out there. Paktiawal, an Afghan national who arrived in the United States during the 2021 evacuation, was arrested by ICE in North Texas and died less than 24 hours later after a rapid medical emergency. ICE has emphasized that he was in the country on an expired parole and had prior arrests for theft. He was also indicted on a felony related to SNAP benefits, though there is no record of a conviction. His immigration case appears to have still been pending at the time of his death.

Before all of that, he served in Afghan Special Forces.

That matters. It matters more than people who have never been there will understand. I had the honor of living in a Kandahar village with members of the Afghan Special Forces. Some of the best memories of my life come from late-night conversations with these men—drinking chai, smoking those awful Pine cigarettes I can still taste, and talking about everything from the war to their families to what would come after.

GCV and an Afghan Special Force Team Leader in Ghorak, Kandahar

They weren’t abstractions. They weren’t lines on a slide deck or names in a report. They were men who chose to stand with us in a war that put targets on their backs and their families’ backs. They knew the risks, and they did it anyway.

Afghan Special Forces were not a symbolic unit. They were heavily relied upon, fought alongside American units, and were sent into the war’s hardest battles. They were targeted relentlessly by the Taliban because of that partnership. Service in those units was not theoretical—it came with real risk, real sacrifice, and consequences that followed them long after the war ended.

So when I read what happened to Paktiawal, it landed differently.

Eight masked agents arrested him at 7 a.m. while he was taking his children to school. By that evening, he was complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath while in custody. ICE transported him to Parkland Hospital, where he was admitted for observation. By the next morning, after what appears to have been a severe medical reaction involving swelling and respiratory distress, he was dead.

The cause of death is still under investigation. Maybe this was an undiagnosed medical condition. Maybe it was a severe allergic reaction. Maybe it was something else entirely. But a man does not go from being detained in front of his children to dead in a hospital bed in less than a day without serious questions needing to be answered.

Yes, he had legal trouble. That should not be ignored. But it also should not be exaggerated or weaponized to shut down scrutiny. He had been charged, not convicted. His case was still moving through the system. That is what due process looks like.

At the same time, describing him simply as a “criminal illegal alien” is not just reductive—it is misleading. He did not sneak across a border last week. He was brought into this country under a U.S. government program after the fall of Afghanistan. Like many Afghans, he appears to have been caught in the gray space that followed the expiration of temporary parole, with permanent solutions never materializing.

The timing of his arrest also deserves acknowledgment. Being detained during Ramadan, in front of his children, is not a minor detail. Ramadan is a period of reflection, restraint, and mercy for Muslims around the world. Instead, this ended with a man dead within 24 hours. Even if every policy was followed to the letter, that sequence of events carries weight.

And then there is the part that gets lost in all of this.

He was a husband. A father of six. His family is now left without him in a country that is still not fully their own. Whatever conclusions are eventually reached about his background or his legal situation, that reality does not change.

Hopefully, there will be an investigation, though I have my doubts that it will actually take place. Nevertheless, we need to understand the medical timeline, the decisions that were made, and whether this death could have been prevented.

This case sits at the intersection of several failures. A broken immigration system that leaves people in limbo. A war that ended without fully accounting for those who fought alongside us. And a tendency, once something goes wrong, to reduce a complicated human being into a convenient label.

He deserved better, and so did his family.

May his memory be a blessing.

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