Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nasirullah "John" Safi's avatar
Nasirullah "John" Safi
Mar 18

Thank you, Will, for writing about this important matter. We truly appreciate all the work you do. You are a genuine friend to Afghans.

Reply
Share
Caryl Swift's avatar
Caryl Swift
Mar 18

Thank you for this. He was an ally and deserved much better from those to whose aid he came and alongside whom he fought. Yes... may his memory be a blessing.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Will Selber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture