Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Melvin W Klein's avatar
Melvin W Klein
Mar 27

Dear G.... spent a year with CTF77 on Yankee Station as PAO with air wing during Rolling Thunder; my best friends never came home; others POWs for 6 years; this week I bought a new LG refrigerator--mfg in Vietnam... "falling dominoes" my ass... useless pointless political crap... those who served all heroes... politicians then, and today, liars and cowards... MWK

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Shane Gericke's avatar
Shane Gericke
Mar 27

How are everyday Americans supposed to understand any of our wars if the people we elected don't? Our presidents and congressmen have less of a clue than any of us do, and they refuse to explain honestly why we're in--most recent example--Iran.

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