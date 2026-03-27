The 173rd Airborne Brigade's legacy was written in blood long before the mountains of Afghanistan or the sands of Iraq. It was carved into the jungles of Vietnam—where 1,790 Sky Soldiers gave their lives and 8,500 wounded in one of the most grueling and costly chapters of the brigade’s history. From 1965 to 1971, the 173rd Airborne Brigade was the first major U.S. Army combat unit to enter Vietnam, arriving in May 1965 at Bien Hoa Air Base. Over the next six years, the unit fought some of the fiercest battles of the war—including Operation Hump, Operation Junction City, and the infamous Battle of Dak To.

When I was a pimple-faced teenager, my favorite history professor, Dr. Arnold Kramer, brought in guest speakers for his American History class. From Holocaust survivors to Korean War veterans, about 200 students were spared lectures to hear from people who had actually lived the history we were studying.

Of the five or so speakers, the Vietnam War veteran stood out. A former infantryman turned peace activist, he talked about killing and the horrors of war. He spoke plainly about what it did to him and his family, how it followed him home, and how it helped end his marriage.

Afterward, he took questions from a muted classroom. One answer has stuck with me for nearly three decades. A young woman asked what people don’t understand about Vietnam that they should.

He smirked and said people don’t understand any of it. They talk like they do. His war was a lost war, which meant everyone had an opinion, but those opinions were filled with misunderstandings and half-baked ideas. Most Americans never fought in it, and for them, it was someone else’s war.

That answer stuck. It pushed me to study Vietnam for years. I’ve got about 50 books on it, everything from The Army in Vietnam to A Bright Shining Lie. I read both sides, those who thought it was doomed and those who think it could have been won. I wanted to understand what went wrong so that if my turn came, it wouldn’t happen to me.

I wasn’t the only one. Petraeus, McMaster, a generation of GWOT leaders did the same thing.

And then it happened again anyway.

I remember sitting in a village in Afghanistan, watching the same debates about my war play out on television. Troop surges. New strategies. Confident people explaining how we were going to turn the corner. It never felt like that where I was sitting.

Now Iraq and Afghanistan play out in real time on television, especially over the past few weeks as America’s pivot to Asia gets delayed yet again. One day it will happen.

Every day, those wars get dragged out as cautionary tales as people debate Iran. It’s the same script. “I was against the Iraq War,” they say. How brave. Opposing a war from an air-conditioned room, years later.

Others mash Iraq and Afghanistan into one incoherent blob. “We should’ve never invaded Afghanistan. It was a war for oil.” Then there are the reformed believers who supported the Iraq War but now say it “changed them,” that they’re more “circumspect” about American power. Convenient.

The generals make their rounds too. Some point to tactical wins. Others warn about “lessons learned.” Then come the politicians. Everyone is against the Iraq War now, even though it was bipartisan. No one mentions we’re still in Iraq, still working with the Kurds, still present in what was supposed to be the “bad war.”

And no one explains why we left Afghanistan, the “good war,” the way we did, only to decide later it was unwinnable. That contradiction just sits there.

Instead, we get buzzwords. Forever wars. Nation-building. Corruption. Stupid wars. Nobody goes deeper. Nobody asks why nothing really changed after we lost.

No serious reforms. No overhaul. No accountability. The same institutions. The same incentives. The same people, now on boards, in think tanks, or cashing in. The wars ended. The system that produced them didn’t.

Watching this, I think back to that Vietnam veteran. My wars have become what his were: talking points, content, something to shape for whatever argument is convenient. They’re used as shields, as credentials, as ways to win debates. But they’re not understood.

Because, like Vietnam, they were someone else’s wars. Too few people had any real stake. Too few paid any real price. And when that’s the case, you don’t get reflection, you get amnesia. You don’t get reform, you get repetition.

So whether we win or lose in Iran, and it’s far too early to tell, it probably won’t matter as much as people think. It will follow the same pattern: a burst of obsession, endless commentary, confident declarations, and then it fades.

Another blip in a country with the attention span of a goldfish, more focused on cultural nonsense than the wars it keeps finding itself in.

One day, I’ll probably end up in a classroom, standing in casual attire in front of students trying to understand how America fought, and lost, two wars that began with an attack on its own soil. I’ll think back to that Vietnam veteran, smirk, and tell them what he told us.

People will talk like they understand it.

But they don’t.

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