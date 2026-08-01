On July 30, former Afghan National Army Special Operations and 215th Corps Commander General Sami Sadat’s Afghanistan United Front (AUF) claimed its first attack against the Taliban since the fall of Kabul in 2021.

The AUF announced the attack on X, posting images that appeared to show two dead Taliban fighters. According to the group, the attack occurred along the Kandahar–Spin Boldak Highway. Shortly afterward, the AUF released a statement officially announcing the commencement of combat operations against the Taliban.

AUF Announces Combat Operations (Source: AUF X )

Commencement of Combat Operations Against the Taliban The Afghanistan United Front has received the command for combat operations from the leadership of this front under General Sami Sadat. In continuation of the Afghanistan United Front’s political, cultural, and civil programs, the Military Commission of the United Front, in support of the mission of liberating Afghanistan and returning power to the people, will assume responsibility for leading military operations against the Taliban and other terrorist groups present in Afghanistan. The members and leadership of the Taliban group, who over the past five years have spared no oppression and cruelty against former defense and security forces, Afghan women, girls, and patriotic youth, are considered among the objectives of these operations. The Afghanistan United Front considers itself the heir to Afghanistan’s Constitution, the national tricolor flag, and all national values, and will continue its struggle under the tricolor flag for the restoration of freedom, the will of the people, justice, and the dignity of Afghans. The forces of the Afghanistan United Front will conduct combat operations in accordance with the principles of the law of war and remain committed to all international laws governing armed conflict. They will make every effort, while following the guidance of the front’s leadership, to protect the lives, property, and dignity of our fellow countrymen during these operations. We call on all the honorable people of Afghanistan, especially the youth, to unite with us in this sacred struggle. Your sons and daughters have once again entered the میدان (battlefield/arena) to eradicate forever the roots of extremism and oppression and to bring peace and progress to Afghanistan. Support your children and believe that victory is near. With the return of freedom and the rule of law, Afghanistan will become a safe home for all Afghans, and no extremist or terrorist group will again be able to operate on Afghan soil. Stability, cooperation with the countries of the region and the world, and prosperity will replace war and insecurity. With trust in Almighty God and the support of the people, we will continue this sacred struggle until the liberation of Afghanistan. God | Homeland | Freedom

After years of hinting at impending combat operations, the AUF’s claimed attack is significant for three reasons.

First, it strikes at the Taliban’s spiritual homeland of Kandahar. Sadat, a Pashtun, is intimately familiar with the province, having commanded hundreds of operations in Kandahar and neighboring Helmand during the war. While other anti-Taliban groups have occasionally conducted attacks in southern Afghanistan, Sadat’s decision to begin operations in Kandahar sends a clear signal that he intends to challenge the Taliban in their traditional stronghold.

Second, the AUF is the first major resistance organization led by a prominent Pashtun commander. While Ahmad Massoud’s National Resistance Front (NRF) and Yasin Zia’s Afghan Freedom Front (AFF) both include Pashtun fighters, both leaders are Tajiks and are more closely associated with northern Afghanistan. A Pashtun-led movement could prove better positioned to recruit and operate in the country’s Pashtun-dominated south and southeast, where the Taliban have historically enjoyed their strongest support.

Third, Sadat is arguably the best-known anti-Taliban resistance leader in the United States. Since the fall of Kabul, he has testified before Congress, appeared frequently in American media, and toured the country following the publication of his memoir, The Last Commander. He has also developed relationships with Republican lawmakers and foreign policy circles, connections that could become increasingly valuable if the AUF develops into a more capable insurgent movement.

With Sadat’s entrance into the battlefield, the Taliban now face armed opposition led by commanders from Afghanistan’s major ethnic communities. At the same time, the AFF has sustained operations in Badakhshan and recently attacked Kunduz Airport, forcing the Taliban to respond to security challenges in multiple regions. None of these groups currently pose an existential threat to Taliban rule, but they are demonstrating an ability to conduct increasingly coordinated attacks across geographically dispersed areas.

For the anti-Taliban resistance to evolve from a persistent security nuisance into a credible military challenge, however, these groups will ultimately need to coordinate—and likely unify—their political and military efforts.

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