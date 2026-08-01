Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Abigail Rosenthal's avatar
Abigail Rosenthal
13h

This is the first hopeful sign that I have seen coming from Afghanistan since the Allied forces pulled out, abandoning our friends on the ground there and their hopes.

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Nathan.'s avatar
Nathan.
13h

Proof: Afghans are not "chickens" as purported by Trump who "threw the Afghans under the bus" via HIS Treaty with the Taliban, leaving Biden to take the blame for the collapse of Afghanistan.

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