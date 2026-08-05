Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Jill Boyer-Lehnert's avatar
Jill Boyer-Lehnert
7d

I used to consider myself a progressive liberal Democrat and I’m appalled at my own party. It’s sickening. I don’t know why Democratic Leaders do not make it clear that Hamas wants to exterminate every Jew on the planet and over 60 percent of the Palestinians support Hamas. Wtf is progressive about that? I’m one of the few people that support Senator Fetterman. I’m not from Michigan but I will donate to support the Republican candidate.

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Scott Gaynor's avatar
Scott Gaynor
7dEdited

Agreed.

I’m old enough to remember when we were all appalled at Trump feting Nick Fuentes ONCE. Meanwhile we’re supposed to believe that El-Sayed isn’t an anti-Semite after having Piker all over his campaign? Uh, no.

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