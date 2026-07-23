A private military contractor in Badakshan Province. (Nanorsuaq)

For nearly five years, the Taliban has cultivated an image of complete military dominance. Last week, for several hours, that image cracked.

On July 17, a previously unknown resistance organization calling itself Sepah-e Mihan (Soldiers of the Homeland) launched a coordinated assault on the Yaftali Sufla district in Badakhshan Province. The fighters overran the district headquarters, police headquarters, and Taliban intelligence office, raised their own flag over government buildings, reportedly seized weapons and vehicles, and withdrew before Taliban reinforcements regained control. Depending on the source, the group held the district for between two and seven hours.

No serious observer should mistake a few hours in one district for the beginning of the Taliban’s collapse. The regime remains firmly in control of Afghanistan. Yet for the first time since returning to power in August 2021, an anti-Taliban force openly captured a district center. That alone makes the operation noteworthy.

The Taliban certainly treated it that way.

Rather than dismissing the attack as an isolated act of terrorism, the regime responded with urgency. Taliban Army Chief Fasihuddin Fitrat traveled from Kabul to Badakhshan to oversee the response. Reinforcements poured into the province, helicopters conducted patrols over the district, house-to-house searches followed, multiple suspects were arrested, and security was tightened throughout the area. Governments do not commit senior commanders and scarce military resources to incidents they consider insignificant.

Little is known about Sepah-e Mihan itself. The group’s leader, Qayum Khan Malang, also known as Abdul Qayum Shikari, is believed to be a former Afghan National Army Special Forces officer. Following the collapse of the Islamic Republic, he reportedly joined Ahmad Massoud’s National Resistance Front before breaking away to establish his own organization. Estimates of the group’s size range as high as 1,300 fighters, though those figures remain impossible to verify independently.

Qayum Khan Malang (Source: Twitter)

The organization describes itself as an independent resistance movement rooted primarily in Badakhshan. Its ranks reportedly include former Afghan National Army personnel, Special Forces veterans, local activists, and civilian volunteers. While the group acknowledges informal contacts with former mujahideen commanders and political figures, it insists it operates independently of both the National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF), currently the two largest armed resistance organizations opposing Taliban rule.

The choice of Badakhshan was no accident.

Badakhshan has quietly become the center of Afghanistan’s armed opposition. Its rugged mountains provide ideal terrain for guerrilla warfare, while its borders with Tajikistan, China, and Pakistan give the province strategic importance. Since the Taliban’s return to power, the province has experienced persistent tensions between locally recruited Taliban members and commanders deployed from elsewhere in Afghanistan. Competition over mining revenues and narcotics trafficking has fueled internal rivalries, while dissatisfaction with Taliban governance has steadily grown among segments of the local population.

The province has also become one of the most active operating environments for the National Resistance Front and Afghanistan Freedom Front. Against that backdrop, Yaftali Sufla offered both tactical opportunity and symbolic value. Situated near the provincial capital of Faizabad, it was accessible enough to stage a high-profile raid while allowing the attackers to withdraw into difficult terrain before Taliban reinforcements arrived.

The operation’s significance lies less in the territory it captured than in what it revealed.

For nearly five years, the Taliban has projected an image of uncontested control over Afghanistan. Sepah-e Mihan demonstrated that coordinated resistance operations remain possible, particularly in provinces where difficult terrain, local grievances, and internal Taliban tensions converge. The raid forced the Taliban to acknowledge a breach in its security rather than simply claim another routine victory over isolated insurgents.

Just as important, the operation introduced a new variable into Afghanistan’s conflict.

Since 2021, armed resistance has largely been defined by the NRF and AFF. The emergence of an entirely new organization nearly five years after the fall of Kabul suggests that opposition to Taliban rule has not disappeared beneath the weight of arrests, executions, and repression. Former Afghan soldiers continue to organize, and new groups continue to emerge despite overwhelming odds.

Whether Sepah-e Mihan develops into a durable movement remains an open question. Afghanistan’s history is filled with insurgent organizations that announced themselves with spectacular attacks only to disappear under sustained military pressure. The true measure of the group will not be what it accomplished during a few hours in Yaftali Sufla, but whether it can survive, recruit, expand, and conduct additional operations over the coming months.

The broader resistance faces an even greater obstacle than the Taliban itself: fragmentation.

More than twenty organizations now claim to oppose Taliban rule, yet they remain divided by personalities, politics, geography, and competing visions for Afghanistan’s future. The NRF and AFF continue to operate independently, while newer organizations such as Sepah-e Mihan add another player to an already fractured landscape. The Taliban, despite its own internal divisions, still benefits from centralized command and unified political leadership. The resistance increasingly resembles one of the principal weaknesses of the former Afghan Republic: numerous capable actors pursuing the same objective without a coherent strategy.

That equation could change if outside powers decide it is in their interests to support a resistance movement. Reports suggest Pakistan has explored contacts with elements of the anti-Taliban opposition as relations between Islamabad and Kabul continue to deteriorate. History also offers a consistent lesson: insurgencies rarely defeat entrenched regimes without sustained external assistance in the form of funding, intelligence, logistics, sanctuary, or political recognition.

At present, however, renewed American or European support appears politically improbable. Washington has little appetite for reengagement after two decades of war, even as the Taliban continues to provide sanctuary to al Qaeda and other transnational jihadist organizations operating from Afghan soil.

The raid on Yaftali Sufla did not change the course of the Taliban’s rule. The Taliban remains firmly in control of the country, and no one should confuse a temporary tactical success with a strategic turning point.

But history has a habit of looking different in hindsight than it does in the moment. The Taliban itself began as a relatively small movement controlling scattered districts before it swept across Afghanistan. Whether Sepah-e Mihan, the NRF and the AFF follow a similar trajectory or fade into obscurity is impossible to know.

What can be said with confidence is that nearly five years after the fall of Kabul, new resistance organizations are still emerging, former Afghan soldiers are still willing to fight, and the Taliban continues to commit men and resources to suppress them. That is not the picture of a country at peace. It is the picture of a conflict that remains unresolved beneath the surface. Last week’s raid did not end the Taliban’s rule, but it reminded both Afghans and the outside world that even regimes that appear secure are not necessarily unassailable.

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