A Double BetrayalAziz Rahmani's Life MatteredAbdul Rahman RahmaniFeb 21, 2025∙ Paid3115ShareCAMP DWYER, Afghanistan (July 25, 2011) Lt. Asef Balball, center, a Navy chaplain, speaks through an interpreter with Afghan National Army soldiers during a Mullah Shura at Camp Dwyer, Afghanistan. The Shura allowed members of the Afghan National Army and Regimental Combat Team 1 to discuss how the Mullahs can help the Afghan National Army. (U.S. Marine…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Will Selber.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNextA guest post byAbdul Rahman RahmaniRahmani writes for Afghanistan Subscribe to Abdul