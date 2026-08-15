Afghan Commandos prepare for an air assault mission from Forward Operation Base Airborne, Afghanistan, Sept. 28, 2009 (Source: Sgt Teddy Wade via Wikimedia)

As August 15 has arrived again in Afghanistan, I wanted to share a few thoughts. It has been five years.

For some people, five years may simply be five years. But for me, and for those of us who love Afghanistan, these have been hundreds of days that sometimes felt like a lifetime in hell.

At the same time, I will always acknowledge that many Afghans who made it to the West, especially to the United States, were treated with extraordinary generosity by our Western allies. Yet many of us are still struggling—not only to survive, but to adapt to and build a new life in a completely different society.

The collapse brought enormous pain, loss, trauma, and uncertainty. But there is also one positive development that I believe we should recognize.

The Afghans who made it to the West are preparing for tomorrow.

Our children are going to schools. Our young people are attending colleges and universities. Thousands of young Afghans are gaining education, professional skills, technology expertise, and firsthand experience of how modern societies, governments, businesses, and institutions function.

In a way that would never have been possible under normal circumstances, an entire generation of Afghans is being prepared to eventually help rebuild and lead their country.

That gives me hope.

The opportunities available to Afghans today—and the opportunities that will become available in the future—are enormous. Many Afghans are pursuing the American Dream, and there is no reason they cannot succeed. We will see Afghans working at every level of American society, from major corporations to technology companies, universities, government agencies, and the federal government. Many will become highly skilled in technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and modern operations.

We should not look only at what we lost. We must also look at what we can build.

The future is bright if we choose to make it so.

Our focus should be on helping those Afghans who want to contribute to a better world, defeat terrorism, and eventually bring lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan. Afghanistan should not remain a case that the world has forgotten or given up on. The capacity is enormous, and the hope is even greater.

I firmly believe the Taliban will eventually go. But post-Taliban Afghanistan must be considered wisely and deeply.

Afghanistan is a resource-rich country, including significant rare-earth and other mineral resources. We cannot allow our natural wealth to become another source of exploitation or foreign domination. Afghanistan must move from a state of chaos to a model of stability, development, and responsible governance—one that other developing countries can learn from and benefit from.

We will need capable Afghan armed forces again—not merely to secure Afghanistan, but to become a force capable of contributing to regional and international security when appropriate.

But this time must be different.

Afghans cannot again become pawns in the strategic games of Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, or any other country that sees Afghans primarily as fighters to serve someone else’s interests.

This time, Afghanistan must choose its own friends and define its own interests.

We should build relationships that provide long-term economic, political, and security benefits—not policies that change every few months or every time the regional wind changes.

Afghanistan has the capacity. Afghans are capable, intelligent, resilient, and deeply ambitious. We can become reliable partners to the Western world, especially to the United States.

And we will always remember those who stood with Afghanistan, and those who shared their blood, treasure, and energy with the Afghan people over the past twenty years.

Five years after August 15, I do not want our story to be only about defeat.

I want it to be about preparation.

About resilience.

About a generation being educated for tomorrow.

And ultimately, about an Afghanistan that rises again—stronger, wiser, independent, peaceful, and capable of becoming a reliable partner to the world.

Long live Afghanistan!

General Haibatullah Alizai was the last commanding General of the Afghan National Army. He also served as the Special Operations Corps Commander.

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