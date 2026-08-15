Grumpy Combat Veteran

Grumpy Combat Veteran

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Tita's avatar
Tita
7hEdited

The pro-democracy Afghans who could get to safety from the Taliban are becoming the most loyal new Americans who will contribute huge value to the US. And please do not forget the many Afghans still in danger within their country or in danger of deportation from Pakistan and other areas where they sought refuge , hoping to get to the US... but barred when Trump/Miller banned all visas, even ones just approved by the US.

Many in danger of Taliban revenge now are students who were preparing to help lead the new democracy but not eligible for a Special Immigration Visa as well as Afghan Army translators and engineers who helped US and Coalition armies. but also did not quality for an SIV...

... and women targeted by the Taliban because they are studying or completed university and were beginning to teach, provide medical care, serve as pharmacists or work in other professions.

Also heartgreaking: the danger for Afghans already in the US but at risk of deportation back to prison, torture and/or death by Taliban because the Trump/Miller administration is changing the rules for obtaining permanent not temporary residence.

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Sawdust's avatar
Sawdust
8h

May your wish for Afghanistan become a reality.

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